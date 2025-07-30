St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky raises $8,600 through donation initiative at Turfway Park

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky has announced $8,600 was raised for its assistance programs between April and June through a guest-driven fundraising initiative with Turfway Park Racing & Gaming in Florence.

“We are deeply thankful for our partnership with Turfway Park Racing & Gaming and for the generosity of our community,” said Nicole Trimpe, advancement director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “Coming together as a community creates a lasting impact, and this donation will help provide food, rent and utility assistance, clothing, and other essentials to those struggling to make ends meet.”

The donations will directly support SVdP NKY’s mission of providing personalized, one-on-one support through our network of Vincentian volunteers. With rising costs of living and continued economic challenges, the gift comes at a critical time for many Northern Kentucky families in need.

To learn more about how to support St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky or request assistance, please visit www.svdpnky.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky