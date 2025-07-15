Dr. Denise Fritsch joins Kenton County Library as new manager of Career and Job Services Division

The Kenton County Public Library has announced Dr. Denise Fritsch has joined the library as the new manager of the Career and Job Services Division.

Fritsch comes to the library from Gateway Community and Technical College, where she held various roles, including dean of institutional effectiveness, workforce development trainer and director of library and information services.

Fritsch holds a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Kentucky and her Ed.D. from Northern Kentucky University. Fritsch is not new to KCPL. She previously worked in the Children’s Department at the library’s Erlanger Branch.

Fritsch expressed her excitement about the opportunity to play a role in what is a vital service to the Northern Kentucky community.

“What Natalie Ruppert, her team, and numerous coaches, instructors and volunteers built over the years is unprecedented,” she said. “I look forward to meeting everyone and reconnecting with library colleagues. I anticipate learning all I can about the existing services and looking at opportunities to innovate, remain relevant, engaged and provide the services our community expects and deserves.”

“Denise will provide the leadership and professional skills to ensure the continued success of the library’s nationally recognized workforce development program,” states library Executive Director Dave Schroeder. “Her commitment to building a stronger workforce for our region and her proven ability to build strong partnerships will serve our community well. We are fortunate to have Denise on our team.”

Fritsch assumed the new role Monday. She replaces Natalie Ruppert who created the library’s workforce development program during her 16-year career at the library. In the role, Ruppert helped nearly 1,000 professionals secure employment at top employers including Fidelity, Formica, Ethos Labs, Procter & Gamble, the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Vanderbilt University Hospital and more.

To learn more about the library’s free services for job seekers visit kentonlibrary.org.

Kenton County Public Library