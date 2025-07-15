SVdP NKY receives $20,000 grant from Kentucky Colonels for purchase of new delivery truck

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels to support the purchase of a new delivery truck.

The new vehicle will play a crucial role in the organization’s assistance efforts, including picking up and delivering donations, collecting food from businesses and community donation drives, and transporting goods between SVdP NKY’s four thrift store locations.

“The Kentucky Colonels are honored to be able to assist St. Vincent de Paul with their mission and we understand how critical a truck can be to pick up items from generous contributors and then deliver them to those that need assistance,” said Sherry Crose, executive director of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. “The Good Works Program, our grant program, is funded by individual Kentucky Colonels whose purpose is to strengthen the lives of Kentuckians.”

The new vehicle will significantly upgrade our delivery fleet and improve operational efficiency, ensuring that donated items are transported safely and quickly while providing direct support to individuals and families across Northern Kentucky.

“This new truck will help us reach more donors and serve more of our neighbors in need,” said Karen Zengel, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “We are incredibly thankful to the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels for recognizing the value of our work and investing in the infrastructure that makes it possible.”

To learn more about how to support St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky or request assistance, please visit www.svdpnky.org.

