Opinion – Shae Hopkins: Public broadcasting funding cuts risk services millions depend on

Over 60 years ago, KET was founded so every Kentuckian, no matter their circumstance, would have access to quality educational programs and services. The mission to enrich lives and build stronger communities by informing, inspiring and connecting remains the cornerstone of this Kentucky institution.

On June 12, the House of Representatives passed the Rescissions Act of 2025, which would eliminate all federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, reversing funding already appropriated by Congress. Under a July 18 deadline, the Senate is now considering the proposal.

However, the impact of the Rescissions Act isn’t about Washington, DC or even KET.

It’s about the loss of programs and services that more than two million people depend on each week, including parents, students, teachers, first responders and others.

For KET, the annual CPB grant is essential and part of what has traditionally been an effective and efficient funding mix. If that were to go away, the impact on KET – and those we serve – would be enormous.

Generations of Kentuckians know KET by our positive and trusted early childhood programs such as Sesame Street, Daniel Tiger and many more designed to help develop vocabulary and math skills and prepare children for school and life. For some it’s their only early learning provider.

Teachers and families count on KET’s high-quality educational resources available free of charge and serving K-12 and beyond.

People from one end of Kentucky to the other depend on KET as their source for in-depth information about our state, from all the wonderful aspects worth celebrating to the challenges we must face together.

Providing live, unfiltered coverage of the Kentucky General Assembly and Kentucky Supreme Court serves to keep an informed and connected citizenry.

And KET helps keep Kentuckians safe. Through our 15-tower network, KET provides a reliable infrastructure for public safety emergency communications and warnings about severe weather, tornadoes, flooding and other emergencies.

The loss of federal funding (about 96 cents per person) would dramatically change KET’s operations and ability to produce uniquely Kentucky-centric programs and services on which so many depend. A Kentucky asset, built over decades through the investment and support of Kentuckians, KET is a treasure that needs your support. There is still time to make a difference.

Shae Hopkins is executive director and CEO of KET