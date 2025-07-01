Fancy Farm gathering in the works; 2026 primary candidates being invited to participate Aug. 2

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Despite there being no elections in Kentucky during 2025, organizers of the annual Fancy Farm picnic and political speaking event in Western Kentucky are making their plans for the Aug. 2 event by adding a new list of speakers who are being invited to participate.

The picnic, held at St. Jerome’s Roman Catholic Church in the small Graves County community of Fancy Farm, is now preparing for the 145th edition of the annual event. However, with no fall election, Fancy Farm Political Chairman Steven Elder says they are adding something new.

“This year’s event will look a bit different, as we are extending invitations to 2026 primary candidates as well,” he said. “The committee recognizes that the political landscape is constantly evolving, and we too must adapt to the times. Campaigns are launching earlier than in years past, and we want to ensure the picnic continues its tradition of strong participation from across the political spectrum in the Commonwealth.”

In addition to all the sitting Constitutional officers and General Assembly members representing Graves County, invitations are also being extended to U.S Senators Mitch McConnell, R-Louisville, and Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, incumbent First District Congressman James Comer, R-Tompkinsville and his 2026 Democratic challenger, John “Drew” Williams of Benton.

Since McConnell is retiring at the end of 2026, three of the four announced candidates to succeed him have also been invited to speak Aug. 2, Republicans Andy Barr of Lexington, Daniel Cameron of Louisville, as well as Democrat Pamela Stevenson of Louisville. Nate Morris, a Republican from Lexington, announced his intention to enter the race last week.

Elder added, “In selecting recipients for these invitations, we consider factors such as electability and the likelihood of appearing on the ballot in Fancy Farm. Ultimately, our goals remain the same: to host a successful fundraiser for our parish, draw a vibrant crowd, and offer some of the finest fellowship western Kentucky has to offer.”

Although the Fancy Farm picnic started in 1880, it did not become Kentucky’s top political event until 1931. That’s when A.B. “Happy” Chandler made an appearance while campaigning for lieutenant governor. Since then, it has served in every election year as the traditional kick-off to the fall campaign season.

Thousands of people head to the Graves County community annually, where they enjoy west Kentucky barbeque, play games, and, of course, listen to the political stump speeches.