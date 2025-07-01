NKY Chamber offers ‘CoWorks”‘space at Fort Mitchell location, private furnished offices and cubicles

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has launched Chamber Center CoWorks, a new coworking space offering flexible, professional workspaces.

Located within the NKY Chamber’s Fort Mitchell offices (300 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 330, Fort Mitchell), the space features a variety of office solutions for entrepreneurs, remote workers, and small businesses.



Chamber Center CoWorks will offer furnished private offices and cubicle rentals to accommodate a variety of professional needs.

Tenants receive 24/7 secure access to the facility, along with use of shared spaces including conference rooms, a podcast studio, lounge and kitchenette. Additional amenities include mail and print services, complimentary coffee, high-speed internet, free parking, and an on-site office manager (available during core business hours).



As part of the NKY Chamber’s own offices, renters will benefit from seamless access to Chamber resources while working in a collaborative, business-focused environment.



Chamber Center CoWorks aligns with the NKY Chamber’s broader strategic expansion, which includes extending part of its operations to the new OneNKY Center in Covington.

The NKY Chamber will continue to host meetings and events at its Buttermilk Pike location; however, the transition created an opportunity to utilize the space in a way that serves members.



“The launch of Chamber Center CoWorks is a natural extension of our mission to support and strengthen Northern Kentucky’s business community,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “By opening our doors and transforming part of our Buttermilk Pike offices into a flexible coworking space for members, we’re creating new opportunities for business leaders to connect, collaborate, and thrive in a setting rooted in the region’s business ecosystem.”



Office and cubicle rentals at Chamber Center CoWorks – which include NKY Chamber membership – will range from $600 to $1,400 per month, with both monthly and annual lease options available. Spaces will be ready for occupancy beginning Sept. 1.



To schedule a tour or learn more about Chamber Center CoWorks, contact Gene Kirchner, NKY Chamber Senior Vice President & COO, at gkirchner@nkychamber.com or visit www.nkychamber.com/coworks.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce