Forest Service provides top tips for a safe July 4th holiday when visiting public lands

As the nation gears up for Fourth of July and a holiday weekend, the Daniel Boone National Forest encourages everyone to help prevent human-caused fires with a few helpful tips while visiting public lands.

Nationally, 9 out of 10 wildfires are caused by humans, including half of all wildfires on national forests. Keep these tips in mind to help prevent human-caused wildfires:

Leave fireworks at home

Fireworks are never permitted on the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Keep vehicle safety in mind

Do not drive or park on dry grass. Hot exhaust pipes or sparks can start a fire.

When pulling a trailer, be sure safety chains and other metal parts aren’t hanging from your vehicle – loose chains can drag and cause sparks.

Drown your campfire

Where campfires are allowed, choose a site with an existing ring. Fire pits in established campgrounds are the best spots. If you choose to build a campfire, avoid building it near your tent, structures, vehicles, shrubs or trees and be aware of low-hanging branches overhead. Clear the site down to bare soil, at least five feet on all sides, and circle it with rocks. Store unused firewood a good distance from the fire.

Never leave a fire unattended and make sure your fire is ‘dead out’ and cold to the touch before leaving your campsite. Use the drown, stir, feel method when extinguishing your campfire. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

Never build a campfire in an unauthorized area or in an area that is under fire restrictions. Find information on fire restrictions at www.fs.usda.gov/fire

Consider alternatives to a campfire such as portable gas stoves that use bottled, liquid fuels or a propane fire ring.

Smoke Responsibly

Follow all posted restrictions. Never discard cigarette butts on the ground or in vegetation. Fully extinguish cigarette butts before throwing them away.

Practice firearm safety

When target shooting, take a few simple precautions to prevent an accidental fire:

• Place your target on dirt or gravel

• Switch to paper targets

• Avoid incendiary targets and exploding ammunition

• Bring a shovel and fire extinguisher

• Report any fires by calling 911

Know before you go

Check online or with the nearest ranger district office about any fire restrictions or closures that might be in place before leaving home.

Visit One Less Spark for more great tips on how to prevent wildfire and be prepared for fire season. To learn more about campfire safety visit www.smokeybear.com.

For more information on regulations for the Daniel Boone National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/r08/danielboone

United States Forest Service, Daniel Boone National Forest