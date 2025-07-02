Opinion – Covington Board of Education: A vote for our students, a moment for our future

This past week, the Covington Board of Education took an important step forward — one that reflects our shared values, our responsibility to students, and our commitment to transparent leadership.

Our Board unanimously approved a resolution to begin a national search for the next superintendent of Covington Independent Public Schools. The resolution authorizes the Board Chair, in coordination with legal counsel, to formally communicate that the Board does not intend to offer a new contract when the current superintendent’s term concludes on June 30, 2026. It also empowers us to begin exploring professional search firms to support a well-executed, inclusive transition process.

This action was not taken lightly. It followed years of public dialogue, ongoing evaluation, and a growing consensus that the district’s leadership was no longer fully aligned with the vision our community has consistently voiced at the ballot box.

Earlier this year, the superintendent informed each member of the Board that he intended to retire at the end of his current term. That communication initiated what we hoped would be a deliberate and transparent planning process. The Board Chair shared in advance that we would begin discussing the search timeline at our June 12 meeting, providing every opportunity to raise concerns. Instead, at that public meeting, the superintendent expressed surprise and introduced uncertainty by suggesting he might now seek a new contract.

The resolution we passed provides the clarity that moment called for: no, the Board does not plan to offer a new contract. Instead, we will move forward with purpose and transparency—not focused on personalities, but on the future our students deserve.

This is not about any one individual. It’s about direction, leadership, and outcomes. As a Board, we respect the work of anyone who devotes themselves to public education. But we are accountable to the children and families of Covington. And the truth is, too many of our students are still being left behind.

We understand that many in our community feel a deep personal connection to the superintendent, and we respect and honor those feelings. This decision was not made in haste or with disregard. It was guided by thoughtful consideration, careful evaluation, and a shared commitment to the future of our district. While change can be difficult, we are united in our belief that new leadership is needed to meet the evolving needs of our students, families, and staff.

Covington is a city in transformation. With historic investment, growing momentum, and a renewed civic spirit, our public school system must meet this moment with leadership that builds trust, engages families, centers student achievement, and partners with the broader community.

The resolution charts a path forward for that kind of leadership. It provides clarity, stability, and a timeline that allows for inclusive engagement and a thoughtful search process that reflects our community’s values.

This year marks 200 years of public education in Covington—a remarkable legacy. But legacies are not preserved by avoiding hard decisions. They are strengthened by courage, clarity, and an unshakable belief in what’s possible.

We now look ahead with focus and resolve. The work of identifying our next superintendent will be open, community-centered, and grounded in the pursuit of academic excellence for all of Covington’s young people.

This vote was about more than a resolution. It was about responsibility. And it was a unanimous statement that we are leading—together—with both principle and purpose.

Covington Board of Education

Tom Haggard, Chair

Stephen Gastright, Vice Chair

Kareem Simpson

Hannah Edelen

Michelle Williams