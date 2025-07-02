Hebron, Point Pleasant fire districts complete merger, will operate as Hebron Fire Protection District

Hebron and Point Pleasant Fire Protection Districts officially merged Turesday and will now operate as the Hebron Fire Protection District.

The merger, the first of its kind in Boone County, was signed by an executive order by Gary W. Moore, Boone County Judge/Executive, in March. Since then, the Fire Districts have worked to merge personnel, policies and processes seamlessly.

“The merger reflects years of discussions, hard work and commitment by both fire districts to deliver the best possible emergency services to our residents,” shares Gary W. Moore, Boone County judge/executive. “It is a win-win-win for residents, first responders and fire districts as they continue to provide high quality and specialized services.”

“Since the signing of the executive order in March our team of dedicated firefighters and emergency medical personnel have been hard at work preparing for this day,” stated Adam Peddicord, Chief of Hebron Fire Protection District. “The combined agency is proud to serve this expanded community in emergency prevention, preparedness and response.”

The new Hebron Fire Protection District will serve nearly 50 square miles of commercial, residents and rural areas in northern Boone County. The merger will provide improved efficiencies and services to residents in both districts, and better position the new Fire District to recruit and retain first responders. The merger will not result in any station closures, staff cuts or service interruptions.

