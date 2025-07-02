Mike Tussey: Coming up-4th of July fireworks, picnics, parades, BBQs, concerts — Y’all ready?

July 4th is more that just a date on the calendar – its a day to celebrate our Independence, while remembering all those who fought for our freedom.

It all began back in 1776 when patriots such as Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin and John Adams came up with an idea – our Declaration of Independence.

The battle for Independence was led by a man you may have heard of – George Washington, he set the stage for our ideals of liberty, justice and equality for all.

In fact, another name you may have forgotten is that of Francis Scott Key. Once upon a time, he penned the lyrics for our national anthem – “The Star Spangled Banner.”



Saturday, across America on July 4, there will be dazzling displays of fireworks in virtually every city, town and village which will light up their skies symbolizing the “rockets red glare” mentioned in our national anthem.

It’s a good bet that come Saturday, your community will celebrate with a parade with has become another staple of our Independence Day celebrations.

For information on the celebrations in your community which will be many, be sure and check today at your city government for all the information.

Here in Northern Kentucky there will be as usual everything from live music to 5k runs, parades and of course, fireworks.

Speaking of those fireworks brings back many memories of my childhood. You remember those sparklers of course, firecrackers, and a rascal called a – Roman Candle. It was like shooting fire balls out of cylinder type holder. There wasn’t safety precautions back then, we all were on our own.

For me, here are a few 4th of July memories beginning with Ashland’s historic Putnam Stadium, the home of Ashland Tomcats football team.

Putnam Stadium was built in 1937 and even got lights in 1944. About that time, someone came up with a great idea to hold a community fireworks show at the stadium. I remember being there with a huge mid 1940’s crowd celebrating our 4th of July night.

Another huge event was Ashland’s Kiwanis Club Soap Box Derby race held every 4th of July.

It was a great event for young boys and girls to compete in the vehicle they built themselves and coast down the hill to victory.

That “hill” was steep Ashland Avenue down into Central Park at the finish line. Always great crowds celebrating picnics and the race.



A friend of mine, Herman Rupert won the race I recall in the early 50’s.

All around America, communities celebrate the 4th with concerts, picnics etc. A particular concert I strongly remember was during Ashland’s Summer Motion celebration down at Riverfront Park. It was July 3, 1990. Summer Motion always featured top recording groups such as – The Four Tops, The Drifters, The Vogues, and Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels.

Ashland’s WCMI provided the host emcees for the concert. At that time, I was with WCMI and was very honored to have introduced my good friend and one of my former Ashland Stan Musial baseball players – BILLY RAY CYRUS. Billy at that time was preforming regularly over in Huntington, West Virginia at the Ragtime Bar.

Keep in mind, in 1990 Billy was on the threshold of his legendary career which would break in 1992 with his mega hit -“Achy Breaky Heart.”

After introducing Billy that night down on the river front, Billy instantly got the huge crowd into a frenzy with his style of entertainment. After a tremendous performance, I got the crowd to give him a standing ovation. Billy then went down to a refreshment river boat to relax with cold drinks and snacks.

I came down a few minutes later and we sat there chatting about his music and even about his baseball playing days.



Then Billy said: “Coach, if I ever make it big in this crazy business, I am going to take you with me! You and me coach – we can’t miss!”

When Achy Breaky Heart broke in 1992, just for fun I was going to call Billy and tell him I was ready to go to work for him. I tried several times, sadly we never got together. Even though its been 35 years, I often wonder sometimes – what if?

For those of you who will observe your birthday Friday, July 4 along with my daughter in law Roci, remember this – you all are huge “Yankee Doodle Dandies”!

So, just to get you in the mood for this great holiday, think of the legendary Kate Smith and this incredible song that is indeed America:

“God Bless America, land that I love, stand beside her and guide her through the night with a light from above

From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam, God Bless America my home sweet home”

Whatever do you do, don’t forget to proudly fly “OLD GLORY” and feel the spirit.

From our house to yours – Enjoy this tremendous Holiday Weekend and God Bless America!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.