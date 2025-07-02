BBQ and Fireworks are a staple of summer fun, these smart tips can help you celebrate safely

By Robert McCool

University of Kentucky

Summer is in full swing — a season made for firing up the grill, lighting up the sky with fireworks, and gathering with friends and family to celebrate. While summer fun is all about keeping things casual and carefree, it’s just as important to keep safety in mind during all the festivities.

Grilling food is a common part of summer events but grills can create fire hazards. To grill for your family and friends without having your local firefighters as unexpected guests, follow these tips:

• Grills are for outdoor cooking. Never use a grill indoors, or in an enclosed area such as a tent or awning. • Keep the grill at least ten feet away from structures and overhanging branches. The radiated heat from a grill can ignite vinyl siding, wood, and other flammable materials that are too close. • Position your grill on a flat, stable, non-combustible surface. • Keep children, pets, and anyone with unsteady balance at least three feet away from the grill. • Don’t wear loose or dangling clothing or aprons while grilling. • Never exchange the propane cylinder on a gas grill while the grill is hot. • Avoid using large amounts of charcoal lighter to start a charcoal grill and don’t use any other flammable liquid in place of charcoal lighter. Never add any flammable liquid to the fire once it’s started. • Light the grill with a long-handled lighter or an extra long match. • If you use a gas grill, trigger the igniter or light the grill quickly after you turn on the gas. Allowing gas to build up inside the grill before igniting it can produce a large burst of flame. • Never leave a grill unattended while it is hot. This includes while warming up the grill and while it is cooling down after use. • Keep a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher handy in case a fire develops. A spray bottle filled with water can be used to extinguishing small flareups.

Independence Day is a major summer holiday, and one that is often celebrated with fireworks. Sadly, more than 9,700 people were treated in hospital emergency departments for firework injuries in 2023. To avoid fires and injuries from fireworks, follow these tips:

• Never allow children to ignite or play with fireworks of any kind, including sparklers. • Don’t hold fireworks in your hand or try to launch them from hand-held objects such as bottles. • Only purchase and use consumer-grade (not professional) fireworks that are legal in your area. • Never point or throw fireworks at anyone, or at pets or other animals. • Never place any part of your body over a firework while you are lighting the fuse. Once a firework fuse has been lit, immediately move to a safe distance. • Don’t try to light multiple fireworks at once. • Never handle or try to relight malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away. • If you use aerial fireworks, such as rockets or mortars, be sure that they’re aimed straight up and well away from structures, trees, and flammable materials such as brush or tall grass. • Keep a garden hose or large bucket of water handy whenever you are setting off fireworks. • Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or any other substance.

By keeping these simple safety tips in mind, you can make the most of your summer — staying safe while soaking up all the fun the season has to offer.

Robert McCool is program coordinator at the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center, which is based at the University of Kentucky College of Public Health.