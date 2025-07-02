Kentucky AG’s office completes 2024 post-election county inquiries, including one of Campbell County

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office on Tuesday announced the completion of all 12 inquiries following the 2024 General Election, including an inquiry of Campbell County.

In a letter to the Kentucky State Board of Elections, Attorney General Russell Coleman shared that no credible election law violations were found during the inquiries conducted by detectives from the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that were presented to grand juries by the Special Prosecutions Unit.

“Kentuckians can have confidence our Commonwealth’s elections are free, fair and secure. After independent and thorough inquiries, we found no credible instances of election law violations during last year’s General Election,” said Attorney General Coleman. “I’d like to thank all of the county clerks, poll workers, and volunteers who made it possible for Kentuckians to exercise one of our most fundamental rights.”

Following an election, Kentucky law directs the Attorney General to randomly select 12 counties for an independent inquiry. Last November, the attorney general’s office selected Barren, Boyle, Calloway, Campbell, Daviess, Edmonson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Lincoln, Metcalfe, Trigg and Warren.

DCI conducted inquiries into each of the county’s election processes and found no irregularities.

Leading up to Kentuckians heading to the polls, the Attorney General’s Office activates the Election Integrity Command Center and increases staffing for the Election Fraud Hotline, which operates year-round. During the 2024 General Election, the Hotline received more than 700 messages, including nearly 350 on Election Day. More information here.