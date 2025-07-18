Fans of car shows for good causes, take note: August 16 show at Newport Car Barn to feature 40 cars

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

For those who love going to car shows and drooling over cars that might be priced just out of reach, the future is bright.

On August 16th there will be a car show — Newport Car Barn Showcase for Alzheimer’s — featuring at least 40 high end exotic cars, such as Ferraris, Oldsmobiles, Shelby Cobras, and Lamborghinis at the Carbarn at 1102 Brighton Street in Newport.

The site is the former storage warehouse for city buses. Fedders Construction headquarters is there and Fedders is restoring the facility as a multi-functional event center.

“This is the first year that this is happening,’ said Ashton Foley, a co-op for Fedders Construction who is in his junior year at NKU. “Everyone is welcome to come, but there will only be a few people who are showing.

“These are high-end cars that you don’t see every day. They will be inside. People are welcome to bring their cars but they will be outside.”

Foley works for Albert Fedders, who told him he could use the event center for free for the charity of his choice. Foley chose Alzheimer’s research because his grandfather, Shelby Frazer, was a car aficionado like himself, and he died of Alzheimer’s disease.

“He worked for the city of Fort Thomas for years,” he said. “He built his first car at the age of 16. The last car he worked on was a ‘32 Chevy, and we finally got it finished for him, so we will be bringing that. I think he would be proud of the event.”

The show will start at 6 p.m. There is no entry fee, but since it is for a good cause they would like to have donations at the door.

Foley said he would like to raise $2600 for Alzheimer’s research. He is working on a marketing degree so this will be good experience.

There will be food at the event, and an open bar, so no one will be hungry or thirsty as they admire the exotic cars.

There will also be raffles, which Foley said will probably be happening at 8 p.m.

People can stay longer, of course, but he plans on about 8 p.m. for the winners of the raffles.

Foley understands that it takes a while to appreciate the features of each car.

“If you have an exotic car that you would like to show, you can contact me at 859-750-6216,” said Foley. “My email address is afoley@feddersconstruction.com. Please contact me if you would like your car to be shown.”

If the event is a success, which Foley expects it to be, he might make it an annual event.