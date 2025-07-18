Gateway names Beth Settlemoir dean of school’s division of arts and sciences

Gateway Community and Technical College has announced Beth Settlemoir has been named dean of arts and sciences.

Settlemoir is a graduate of Ohio University and holds a Master of Education in school psychology from the University of Cincinnati.

Over the past year, Settlemoir provided served as interim dean. As interim dean, Settlemoir was instrumental in developing academic pathways that offer degree-seeking students credentials that seamlessly transfer to the institution of their choice.

During her tenure, Gateway’s Division of Arts and Sciences developed multiple academic pathways leading to four-year degrees at Northern Kentucky University, Thomas More University, the University of Cincinnati, Mount St. Joseph University and the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science.

In addition to serving as a professor of psychology at Gateway, Settlemoir has played a significant role in student success. Enrollment in the Division of Arts and Sciences increased 7% from 2023–24 (951 students) to 2024–25 (1,016 students), outpacing the 4% growth in arts and sciences enrollment across the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. The Arts and Sciences division delivers more than half of all credit hours generated at Gateway.

In her new role, Settlemoir will oversee full-time faculty while leading curriculum development and assessment initiatives that advance academic excellence. She will also guide program growth and innovation to ensure Gateway’s course offerings align with the evolving needs of students and the Northern Kentucky workforce.

