Government briefs: Roundup up news from Kenton County, Fort Mitchell, Campbell County, Covington

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

KENTON COUNTY

The first reading of an ordinance was held which amends a zoning ordinance for unincorporated Kenton County regarding trailer storage.

A resolution passed which allows the county to enter into a memorandum of agreement with the state, to accept $654,000 to fix the Menafee Road bridge. Commissioner Jon Draud asked if anyone knew who the road was named for, and receiving no answer, he informed them that Menafee was on the school board with him years ago, and the road was named for him.

Tim Hogan was sworn in as sergeant with the Kenton County Police.

FORT MITCHELL

Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann came to the Council to give everyone an update on what is happening in the county. He brought up the consolidated dispatch system, and he said he hopes at some point all three counties can have the same dispatch equipment.

Council passed the second reading of an ordinance adopting the pay scale for the employees. Another second reading passed which amended the code of ordinances related to volunteer firefighter stipends.

A municipal order passed which authorized the purchase of property at 251 Grandview drive. Mayor Jude Hehman clarified that the city would be tearing the house down to expand the park and invited the family to say a few words at the meeting, but they declined. Hehman said they will probably allow the fire department to use the house for training. He thanked the family for working with the city.

City Administrator Edwin King reminded people that he will be reporting to the Coast Guard and will be gone for a while. He brought it up because during his absence there could be an issue where Royal Drive will be vacated, and he explained how it would be taken care of. Mayor Hehman said he would be taking over his office and said King told him not to mess anything up.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County Judge Executive Steve Pendery administered the oath of office to Daniel Bailey, who will be joining the Campbell County Police force.

Captain Thomas Nitschke was recognized for his retirement after 23 years of services. Judge Pendery presented him with a pocket watch, and Nitschke said he remembered that his grandfather always carried a pocket watch.

Pendery also honored Michelle Simon, a Campbell County Extension Agent who is restoring care for large animals in the county. Pendery presented Simon with a certificate of achievement for extraordinary leadership. He also commended her for helping to preserve the legacy of Dr. JC Crowley, who was a pioneer in large animal veterinary medicine.

The court approved the contracts of six School Resource Officers for the 2025-2026 school year.

A resolution passed which asks the governor and the legislature to consider passing a rule that would limit vehicles of a certain size from Kentucky route 547, particularly between route 27 and route 8.

COVINGTON

Confirming Sharmili Reddy as the first woman city manager was the highlight of the regular city commission meeting, but that was not the only change at the meeting. Commissioners voted to accept the retirement of Police Chief Brian Valenti, and his last day will be August 1.

He told commissioners that he started at the police department in September of 1996. He credited Chief Rob Nader and Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones for his training and his competence as a chief.

“You have been an asset to the city and the community,” said Commissioner Tim Downing. “You leave big shoes to fill.”

Lieutenant Colonel Justin Wietholter, who had joined the police department as a cadet when he was 19, in 2005, will confidently step into those shoes.

“Several years ago, when I was interviewed for this job, Mayor, you asked me what I thought of Justin, and I said, Justin’s going to be a chief someday!” outgoing Chief Valenti said. “And today’s the day.”

Wietholter agreed that it will be a big responsibility and he assured the commission that he was up to the challenge.

As a result of the promotion of Wietholter, other people in the department were promoted. Joshua Bornhorn was promoted to Assistant Chief, Jason McErlane was promoted to Captain, Rachel White was promoted to Lieutenant, Austin Ross to Sergeant, Jacob McBee to Sergeant, and Steven Krieger to Sergeant, all effective August 1.