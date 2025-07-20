Perfetti Van Melle names human resources VP for Americas Business Unit based in Erlanger

Confectioner Perfetti Van Melle has named Leticia Vescovi as Vice President of Human Resources, reporting to Sylvia Buxton, president and CEO of Perfetti Van Melle Americas Business Unit.

Vescovi joins in a newly created role which reflects the company’s growth from a U.S./Canada scope to encompass Mexico and Latin America commercial and supply chain operations. The addition of this role at the Americas Business Unit level will help drive collaborative HR strategy and capabilities around people and culture for the region.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Leticia to the Perfetti Van Melle family and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region,” said Sylvia Buxton. “As our talent and business continues to expand, Leticia’s global HR leadership and experience will be a valuable addition to our executive team.”

She brings to Perfetti Van Melle more than 20 years of successful Human Resources leadership across a variety of industries, including Manufacturing, FMCG (Food & Beverage), and Retail working in USA, Brazil and Mexico. For the past nine years, she has held both global and regional HR Business Partner roles at Nike, supporting Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Global business teams. Her broad international experience and multicultural background have fueled her passion for aligning business strategy with team and talent agenda.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join a company that knows how to mix creativity, care for people, and a little bit of sugar to make magic,” said Vescovi. “It’s an incredible time to be part of this talented team, and I look forward to building on what they’ve achieved, and together shape the next chapter of culture, growth, and sweet success for the Perfetti Van Melle Americas Business Unit.”

Perfetti Van Melle (PVM) is a privately owned company that manufactures and distributes confectionery and chewing gum in more than 150 countries. PVM is a global leader in the confectionery industry.

The company boasts a diverse portfolio of iconic local and internationally recognized brands cherished by generations such as Mentos, Chupa Chups, Alpenliebe, Airheads, Center, Fruit-tella, Big Babol, Vivident, Golia, Vigorsol, Smint and Frisk. In addition, Trident, Hollywood, Dentyne, Stimorol, V6 and Bubblicious in the United States, Canada, and Europe. U.S. operations are based in Erlanger with factories in Erlanger and Rockford, Il.