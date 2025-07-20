Point/Arc’s second Mike Dyas Golf Classic crowns new champion team

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

Move over – there is a new champion in town — at least in The Point/Arc’s second annual Mike Dyas Golf Classic, staged at Triple Crown Country Club, in Union recently.

The father-son combo of eighty-nine-year-old Ed Baker, and his 60-year-old son, Rob failed to repeat. They won last year’s first annual Dyas Classic with a 48 net score — 24 under par. Tim Tierney and George Schmidt were the two other members of that foursome.

They were replaced this year by the foursome Jordan Griffin, Mike Kessling, Matt Brady and Steve Locke. which shot a 15-under-par for the title and defeated the foursome of Benjie Piper, Adam McCormack, Andy Mayer, and Jason Bowman in a playoff.

A total of thirty foursomes – 120 golfers – attended the event which marked the 35th golf event for The Point/Arc – all staged at Triple Crown Country Club. Former Major League Baseball umpire – and Covington Holmes High School graduate — Randy Marsh, served as guest speaker.

Mike Dyas served as President and Chief Executive Officer for Sterling Cut Glass from 1976-2021. The Covington native holds degrees from both Xavier University and the University of Tennessee.

“He was a longtime supporter and former Board Membe at The Point/Arc,” said Judi Gerding, founder and president of the 53-year-old non-profit organization. “And last year we decided to rename our Golf Classic, The Mike Dyas Classic,” she said. Dyas passed at the age of 76 (October 6, 2023).

Mike Dyas bought Sterling Cut Glass in 1976 from his father – Charles —when it operated in what was described as a small, austere factory showroom. In the ensuing decades, Dyas would expand the company’s size and prestige, moving operations into a state-of-the art production facility as Sterling became a leader in providing awards. In fact, under Mike Dyas’s leadership, golf became the fulcrum of Sterling’s success. Annually, Sterling produces etched crystal trophies, awards and tournament gifts for thousands of prestigious club events across the country. Sterling Cut Glass is a licensee of the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup, 124th U.S. Open and more.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 with a mission to serve everyone – and anyone – regardless of their intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability – the ability to achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally