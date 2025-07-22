Joe Stone is The Point/ARC’s Big Shot — with big heart — putting smiles on faces

By Andy Furman

The Point/ARC

He named it Big Shot for a Night.

But the only big thing about Joe Stone is his heart.

“When I was in high school, Newport Catholic High School, the coaches would let my brother Danny ride the football team bus with us during my senior year. Danny was around 10, and he had as much fun as we did.”

Danny was born with Down Syndrome, a genetic chromosome 21 disorder causing developmental and intellectual delays. It is caused when abnormal cell division results in extra genetic material from chromosome 21. It causes a distinct facial appearance, intellectual disability, developmental delays, and may be associated with twenty-one thyroid or heart disease.

Twelve days after his high school graduation, brother Joe joined the military – four years later, sports was a most important release.

“I took Danny to Newport Catholic ballgames, Notre Dame football, and even World Wrestling Federation matches,” the now 64-year-old Stone said. “To see the joy on his face struck me.”

Danny was a fixture at Newport Catholic, Joe recalled.

“And I wanted to do something for his memory, for all the joy he had.”

Fast forward several months ago.

“I figure I’ll be retiring in about two or two-and-a-half years from now,” Joe said. “I’ll need something to do.”

He did something – The Big Shot for a Night. Quite simply, it is a heartwarming initiative that provides individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families with unforgettable opportunities to be treated like VIPs.

From attending major sporting events and live performances to dining at top local restaurants and exploring the best entertainment the city has to offer – each night is designed to create cherished memories and meaningful inclusion.

The name? Big Shot for a Night?

“I was playing with names, like BS Fan,” he said. “That’s what my buddies thought of me.”

Stone says everyone e would love to be a Big Shot.

So, Joe, how did it get started?

“In the early stages of the project, I contacted lawyers for a 501c3 nonprofit exemption,” he said.

But it was his mom – isn’t it always? – that gave him the true push, he says.

“My mom and Judi Gerding – the Founder and current President of The Point/Arc – were friends,” he said. “And Danny and Judi’s son, Steve, were friends. My mom started a guild in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.”

And one of Joe’s friends told him to contact Gerding. “He told me she would help me get the project off the ground and get it rolling.”

Gerding suggested The Big Shot for a Night come under The Point/Arc umbrella for starters.

“Stay with us, until you can go on your own,” were the words Gerding told Stone.

Today, The Point/Arc, with the guidance and direction of Gerding, and assistance from Executive Director Brandon Releford, and Marketing Chief Shannon Jones, have set-up nominations and decide who will be the monthly – for now — Big Shot.

“I set up the parking, tickets, and dinner,” Stone said. “The Point/Arc creates designs, literature and website support.”

The first prize was a night at a Cincinnati Reds baseball game.

“We try to keep the winner between the ages of 10 and 29,” Stone said. “The program started with people who attend The Point/Arc. Nominations come from their teachers and instructors, and their family income must be $75,000 or less.”

Stone says he’s looking for a night at a Cincinnati soccer match, and perhaps a gala dinner at one of Jeff Ruby’s restaurants.

“The Point/Arc will contact the individual winner’s family,” Stone said, “And the family then calls me for further information.”

That certainly sounds as if it would put a smile on anyone.