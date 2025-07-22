Caring Excellence home care services for elderly opens new office in Florence

Caring Excellence, a trusted name in Kentucky’s home care community for over 13 years, has opened a new office in Florence at 7310 Turfway Raod, Suite 550.

Led by husband-and-wife team Marcus and Sarah O’Malley, the agency is bringing its personal, relationship-focused approach to non-medical home care to Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties — offering families the kind of reliable support they can count on.

The expansion into Northern Kentucky is rooted in experience, empathy, and a shared commitment: to meet the growing needs of aging adults with dignity, professionalism, and compassion.

For the O’Maileys, this isn’t just a business — it’s personal.

Three years ago, Marcus lost his mother, and the care she received left a lasting impression.

“Walking through that season of loss gave me perspective,” he said. “I want other families to experience the kind of dependable care and peace of mind we were fortunate to receive.”

Caring Excellence provides individualized, non-medical home care tailored to each client’s needs — from help with daily routines to companionship and memory care — all delivered in the comfort of home.

But for the O’Malleys, the heart of the work lies in the people they hire.

“We hire for character first,” Sarah said. “Skill can be taught, but you can’t teach someone to genuinely care. That has to come from within.”

Sarah’s own journey began as a caregiver, followed by years of experience in hospitals and nonprofit settings. Now, she leads the hiring and training of every caregiver who joins the Northern Kentucky team.

“Families are trusting us with something incredibly personal,” she said. “That trust is earned through consistency, compassion, and being there every day with integrity.”

Marcus, a former product management leader, brings a different kind of background — one focused on systems, quality, and long-term vision. He now oversees business operations and support systems for the Florence office.

“This isn’t about growing fast,” he said. “It’s about doing things well—building a team that’s supported and proud of the care they provide.”

The O’Malleys are also planning to offer elder care education in the community, designed to help families, neighbors, and local groups feel more confident and equipped as they support aging loved ones.



With over 13 years of service in Louisville and Lexington, Caring Excellence has built a reputation for consistent, high-quality care. Every caregiver is carefully selected, trained, and matched with clients based on personality, needs, and preferences—always with a focus on building meaningful relationships.

The move into Northern Kentucky comes at a time when more families are seeking ways to help their loved ones age safely at home. And for the O’Malleys, that’s where they hope to make a difference.

“We know families in Northern Kentucky are already doing so much to care for their loved ones,” Marcus said. “Our goal is to be a steady presence — someone they can count on when the needs become more than they can manage alone.”

The Florence office has already begun forming partnerships with local healthcare providers and community organizations, while staying focused on their core mission: building trust, one family at a time.

“When we meet with a new family, we don’t start with services,” Sarah said. “We start with listening. We want to understand their routines, their fears, and their hopes. That’s how we build care that fits.”

For Marcus, every conversation is a reminder of what this work is really about. “At the end of the day,” he said, “we’re helping people feel safe, supported, and not alone.”

About Caring Excellence

Caring Excellence is a Kentucky-licensed, family-owned home care agency with more than 13 years of experience providing non-medical, in-home support for seniors and adults. With offices in Louisville, Lexington, and now Florence, Caring Excellence is committed to building teams defined by integrity, empathy, and professionalism.

Learn more at caringexcellenceathome.com.

Caring Excellence