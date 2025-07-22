Statewide instruction permit test event to be held August 2 at 12 locations, including Burlington and Independence

Kentucky will once again offer a statewide event on Saturday, Aug. 2, to help interested Kentuckians obtain their permit, with appointments now available to all Kentuckians 15 years of age or older who are eligible to apply under state law.

“Ensuring all new drivers are able to take the first step toward safe, independent driving is another way we protect our roads and communities,” Gov. Beshear said. “Team Kentucky has been working to create more opportunities for eligible Kentuckians to get their permit in a reasonable timeframe, and I hope folks are able to take advantage of this statewide event on Aug. 2 to sign up and study beforehand.”

More than 1,300 written permit test appointments will be available on Aug. 2 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 12 locations, which include Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Independence, Jackson, Lexington (Leestown Road), Louisville (Bowman Field), Maysville, Morehead and Pikeville. Applicants can take the test at any of the 12 counties offered.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP), which administers state driver testing, released the appointments through the online scheduling portal . Remember, however, this one-day event does not include either road skills or CDL testing.

In May, KSP and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), which issues the permit license to applicants who pass the written test, held the first statewide testing event, where 1,104 permit tests were administered.

To ensure a smooth and fair scheduling process, Kentucky State Police Driver Testing Captain Chris Baker said those seeking appointments should prepare necessary documentation and understand that any appointments made using false information or multiple entries under the same name will automatically be canceled. All applicants are asked to provide accurate information when signing up for a slot.



“We want everyone to have a fair shot at securing an appointment,” Baker stated. “Before logging in, please have the required documents and personal details ready. That preparation will help avoid errors and delays in scheduling.”



“We’re partnering with KSP to help serve Kentucky families more efficiently,” said Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Cole. “Whether it’s permit testing or license renewals at one of our 34 regional offices, we are offering more options than ever to make the process faster and more flexible.”



For more information about Driver Licensing Regional Office locations, including hours and services provided and more, go to Drive.Ky.Gov.

