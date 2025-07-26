July 29 NKY History Hour to trace settlement patterns in Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties

What did early Native inhabitants and 18th and 19th-Century settlers have in common? They all sought the same things: fresh water, fertile ground and a place to build a life. But the land of Northern Kentucky offered vastly different challenges and opportunities depending on where you stood.

Join Behringer-Crawford Museum’s archaeologist Jeannine Kreinbrink for the next virtual NKY History Hour, “How Land Shaped Lives: Settlement Patterns in Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties,” on Tuesday, July 29 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and Facebook Live.

The free presentation will look at how natural features like topography, stream access and resource distribution influenced early American Indian settlement patterns and later development by European-American settlers. From the fertile river bottoms of Boone County to the hills of Campbell and Kenton, Kreinbrink will highlight how geography shaped the lives and livelihoods of Northern Kentucky’s earliest residents.

NKY History Hour is free to attend, but registration is required for Zoom participation.

The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

NKY History Hour programs occur every other Tuesday evening from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and are free to the public.

Behringer-Crawford Museum hosts NKY History Hour as part of its mission to celebrate Northern Kentucky’s heritage and community stories.

Jeannine Kreinbrink is the president and senior partner at K & V Cultural Resources Management, LLC which she co-founded in 2011 with Doug VonStrohe. She has combined a career in cultural resource management with conducting educational and public programs in archaeology, preservation, and history. Her archaeology career began at NKU, volunteering at BCM where she has been Associate Archaeologist since 1981. She started a full-time career as an archaeologist in 1986 working on urban archaeology in Covington.

Kreinbrink obtained her MA in 1992 from the University of Cincinnati and has worked as a professional archaeologist ever since.

She serves on the Board of Directors for the Friends of Big Bone. She helped found and served on the Board of the James A. Ramage Civil War Museum and also taught as an adjunct Professor to the Anthropology and History Departments at NKU from 1997-2014. She also serves as the Registrar for the Register of Professional Archaeologists.

