KY Environmental Education Council seeking applicants for Environmental Education Leadership Corps

The Kentucky Environmental Education Council (KEEC) is encouraging those who want to kick-start their careers as educators to apply with the Environmental Education Leadership Corps (EELCorps). Selected individuals can get training, experience, a living allowance and other benefits starting as early as Sept. 1, 2025, at one of 11 sites in Kentucky.

EELCorps is an environmental education AmeriCorps program in Kentucky that recruits members to work for one or two years at host sites across the state such as nature centers, conservation districts, public schools and solid waste programs. KEEC administers the program, which began in 2018. Since then, EELCorps has had a total of 42 host sites and 147 member positions.

Applications for full- and part-time members will be accepted on a rolling basis until all 14 positions are filled. Priority will be given to applications submitted by July 31, 2025, so KEEC encourages people to apply here today.

“As an education-first administration, we are encouraging Kentuckians to apply for this unique educator experience to teach communities about how to take care of our environment and solve current environmental challenges with a goal of maintaining a balance between sustainability and a thriving economy,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

The main goal of EELCorps is to help Kentucky learners build connections with the environment through education. Members have the opportunity to teach environmental education lessons to youths and adults, lead or support outdoor learning and field trips, organize or support events and community programs, and create lesson plans and outreach materials.

“EELCorps gives members a chance to strengthen their connection to nature and build awareness in their community, all while getting the training and network to turn their service into a career. It’s been fantastic to see the impact our nearly 150 EELCorps alumni have made on Kentucky, both during their service and beyond,” said Wesley Bullock, executive director of KEEC.

Full-time EELCorps members receive a $21,000 living allowance, a $7,395 Segal Education Award, health insurance and other benefits. EELCorps also gives members valuable training, experience, professional development and networking opportunities to kick-start their careers in environmental education fields.

The following sites have positions:

• Bluegrass Greensource

• Boyle County Fiscal Court-Solid Waste

• Creasey Mahan State Nature Preserve

• Fayette County Public Schools

• Franklin County Fiscal Court-Solid Waste

• Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation

• Jefferson Memorial Forest

• Kenton County Conservation District

• Louisville Nature Center

• Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Government Waste Management District

• The Parklands of Floyd’s Fork

For more information, contact Willa Dawn Bayne or visit the KEEC website.

