KYTC to hold public meeting on preliminary designs for Frogtown Road improvement project

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will hold a public meeting Wednesday, July 30, to update residents and gather input on preliminary designs for the Frogtown Road (KY 3060) improvement project in Boone County.

The project will improve the corridor by bringing it up to current design standards and will ultimately create a safer, more reliable connection between U.S. 42 and U.S. 25 for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists in a portion of the district that is experiencing rapid growth.

Two designs have been proposed:

Design A: features widening Frogtown Road from two vehicular lanes to three lanes. It also improves pedestrian and bicyclist infrastructure with a shared-use path and a sidewalk.



Design B: features two vehicular lanes throughout the corridor. The design also improves pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure with a shared-use path and a sidewalk.

The meeting will be an open house event held on Wednesday, July 30, from 5=7 p.m. at the Scheben Branch of the Boone County Public Library, 8899 U.S. 42, Union. There will be no formal presentation provided during the open house. This event is not a Boone County Public Library event.



Those who are interested may stop by at any time to review the preliminary designs, receive handouts containing project information and fill out comment sheets to provide citizen input.

Representatives from KYTC and the engineering design consultant will be in attendance to answer questions.

Following the public meeting, an online survey will be available. After considering public feedback, the final design phase will take place over the next one to two years.

If unable to attend the open house meeting, KYTC has provided a project website that includes information about the preliminary designs, timeline and maintenance of traffic comparisons during construction.

All written comments will become part of the official meeting record. Once compiled, the meeting record and supporting documentation will be made available for review and copying only after an Open Records Request has been received and approved. All Open Records Requests must be submitted to the Transportation Cabinet, Office of Legal Services, Transportation Office Building (200 Metro St, Frankfort, KY 40622), or via kytc.openrecords@ky.gov.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), if anyone has a disability and requires accommodations, please notify Maggie Enzweiler via email at Maggie.Enzweiler@ky.gov, or via phone at (502) 564-4250. You can also mail in your request to the KYTC District 6 Office, 421 Buttermilk Pike, Fort Mitchell, KY, 41017. Additionally, in compliance with Title VI, translation services are also offered upon request.