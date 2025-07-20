Ohio Basement Authority teams up with Habitat for Humanity for work on John Street house in Covington

Staff report

Foundation repair and basement waterproofing specialists from Ohio Basement Authority teamed up with volunteers from Habitat for Humanity on preparing a home in Covington for a future homeowner.

The build is part of a partnership between Groundworks, the nation’s leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company, and Habitat for Humanity affiliates across North America, in which funding and volunteering will support 74 homes builds across the country.

The Covington build is located at 1121 John Street.

Ohio Basement Authority volunteers work on Habitat house

