LifeSciKy, New Riff partner for single barrel bourbon release honoring Kentucky’s scientific heritage

LifeSciKY, Kentucky’s Covington-based nonprofit lab incubator, is celebrating the opening of its new lab facility in true Kentucky fashion by partnering with New Riff Distilling to release a single barrel bourbon honoring Kentucky’s scientific achievements.

Proceeds from each bottle will support the funding for a new lab bench at LifeSciKY, providing critical space and equipment at an affordable price for early-stage companies working to transform research into real-world solutions.

“This is more than a great bottle of bourbon – it’s an investment in Kentucky’s next generation of scientific breakthroughs,” said Dr. Christin Godale, executive director of LifeSciKY. “Each bottle is a tribute to Kentucky’s rich scientific heritage and a toast to the future of life sciences innovation. By purchasing a bottle, you are helping to provide lab resources for the next generation of scientists, researchers, and founders.”

Hand selected by the LifeSciKY team, this 4-year-old single barrel bourbon is bottled at barrel proof without chill filtration, allowing its true character to shine. While each Single Barrel has its own unique flavor profile, New Riff Single Barrel Bourbon typically delivers bold, spicy notes.

Kentucky’s legacy of innovation in the bourbon industry is a story of science – from the chemistry of distillation to the precision of aging barrels. That same spirit of discovery and entrepreneurship drives LifeSciKY as they elevate Northern Kentucky as a nationally recognized hub for life sciences innovation by providing the space for founders, researchers, and life sciences visionaries to build the future of healthcare and life sciences technology.

Located in the OneNKY Center, LifeSciKY’s 15,000-square-foot lab will open later this year, filling a critical gap for early-stage biotech companies by providing a community where innovation thrives, and startups have the resources and support to grow and make a global impact.

“New Riff is proud to partner with LifeSciKY, a local organization helping shape Kentucky’s future in science and discovery,” said Mollie Lewis, President, New Riff Distilling. “Just as we’re rooted in quality and driven by innovation, LifeSciKY is nurturing the next wave of thinkers, builders, and problem solvers. This collaboration is a celebration of shared values: supporting innovation, investing in our region, and building something meaningful together, right here at home.”

Bottles of the single barrel bourbon can be pre-ordered through July 18 for $100 at newriffworks.com. Bottles will be available for pick-up from LifeSciKY in the OneNKY building beginning Sept. 12 with advance notice.

LifeSciKy