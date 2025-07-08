SVdP NKY launches Christmas in July campaign featuring in-store promotions all month long

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) has announced the launch of its annual Christmas in July campaign with festive holiday promotions and storewide savings all month long — while helping bring the joy of Christmas to children in need.

Customers can round up their purchase at checkout to support programs like Vincent’s Angels and Adopt-a-Family, which provide Christmas gifts to local families during the holiday season. Shoppers can also bring in new, unwrapped toys valued at $10 or more, with each qualifying donation earning 100 customer loyalty points.

On Thursday, July 25, SVdP NKY will host its official Christmas in July Day Celebration, featuring a one-day-only 25% off storewide sale at all four thrift store locations.

“Our Christmas in July program offers a fun way to make a real impact,” said Karen Zengel, executive director of SVdP NKY. “Whether you round up, donate a toy, or just shop the sale, you’re helping bring hope to a child in need.”

In addition to in-store promotions, SVdP NKY is once again partnering with Covington-based Fidelity Investments, which is hosting a company-wide toy drive to support Vincent’s Angels.

Thanks in part to this toy drive, SVdP NKY provided Christmas gifts to more than 700 children last year.

“Fidelity is committed to the well-being of our community by creating relationships with community partners like St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky, to help provide access and opportunity to under resourced communities,” said Andrea Behanan, manager of community relations at Fidelity Investments.

Shoppers can also purchase new toys online by visiting the Vincent’s Angels Wish List through the SVdP NKY Facebook page.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky