NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative to celebrate innovation, inspiration during Aug. 20 Professional Series

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Women’s Initiative will celebrate innovation and inspiration during its “Women’s Initiative Professional Series: Empower. Evolve. Lead” event on Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 8-10 a.m. at Prysmian, located at 4 Tesseneer Drive in Highland Heights.

Women’s Initiative committee member and Northern Kentucky University professor Jennifer Holt will moderate the discussion exploring what it means to lead, including managing teams, driving innovation, and influencing change. Core themes will include building a leadership mindset, communicating with confidence and influence, navigating career advancement and leadership transitions, as well as finding your voice and owning your impact.

Scheduled speakers include:

• Jennifer Holt, NKU Professor and WI Committee Member, has more than 12 years of college teaching experience and over two decades of professional industry experience in management, marketing, and entrepreneurship. She’s currently CEO and owner of Forté For Life, a fitness and nutrition business. She previously served as the CEO and owner of JWH Consulting, assisting small businesses with marketing, social media, and strategic growth. She’s been recognized for new product development efforts and has achieved the status of a distinguished professor. • Tisha Livingston, Co-Founder of 80 Acres Farms, has more than 25 years working in the food industry. Her career has encompassed roles in finance, manufacturing, procurement, warehousing logistics, demand managing, planning S & OP, Quality, IT, engineering, and more. Prior to her role with Infinite Acres, a wholly owned subsidiary of 80 Acres Farms, she was the co-founder and President at 80 Acres Farms, a pioneer in the field of vertical farming in the United States. • Margaret van Gilse, Business Consultant, Asellus Ventures and RxPREDICT, has specialized in health care marketing and business development throughout her career. She has worked throughout Cincinnati, and even nationally in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Juan, Boulder, and Nashville. She retired after 16 years with Bexion Pharmaceuticals and currently provides business development consulting to various companies, including RxPREDICT, a data driven healthcare solutions provider. She has served as a board member for CancerFree KIDS, the Gateway Community and Technical College Foundation, and more. She’s also served as an advisor for the Kenton County Biomedical Academy, the Covington Independent Schools Science Program, and more. • Flavia Pane, R&D Product Development Engineer, Prysmian, completed both her bachelor’s in Chemical and Processing Engineering and master’s in Chemical Engineering in Italy. She previously worked for the European Institute of Innovation and Technology prior to her engineering role at Prysmian. She also participated in the Erasmus+ programme through the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

Registration for the “Women’s Initiative Professional Series Empower. Evolve. Lead” is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $40 for future Chamber members. The NKYP rate is $25; Free with NKYP Event Pass.

To register, or for more information, visit business.nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce