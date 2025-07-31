Massage therapy can be a powerful tool in a holistic approach to overall health and well-being

By Jill S. Cole

University of Kentucky

Massage therapy isn’t always just a luxury or indulgence, it’s a powerful tool for improving your overall health and well-being. From easing chronic pain to supporting emotional balance, massage therapy offers a wide range of benefits for the body and mind.

Massage therapy is part of a holistic approach to care that supports whole person health. Whether you’re recovering from illness or injury, managing stress or looking to improve quality of life, massage therapy can play a meaningful role in your journey.

Relieving pain and muscle tension

One of the most well-known evidence -based benefits of massage therapy is its ability to relieve muscle tension and reduce pain. Therapeutic massage increases blood flow to affected areas, which promotes healing and helps reduce inflammation. It’s particularly helpful for people with chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia, arthritis or lower back pain.

At UK HealthCare Integrative Medicine and Health, highly trained licensed massage therapists work closely with patients to customize treatments based on individual needs. This can include techniques like Swedish massage, therapeutic, orthopedic, sports, prenatal, oncology massage or myofascial release, depending on the person’s symptoms and goals.

Reducing stress and enhancing mental health

Massage therapy is also a powerful stress reliever and activates the parasympathetic nervous system, the body’s physiological way of relaxing. The calming effects of massage can lower levels of cortisol (the body’s primary stress hormone) while increasing feel-good chemicals like serotonin and dopamine. This can result in improved mood, better sleep and reduced anxiety.

For patients dealing with cancer, chronic illness, or emotional stress, regular massage sessions can provide not only physical relief but also emotional support. It’s an opportunity to pause, reconnect with the body, and experience a sense of peace.

Supporting immune function and circulation

Massage therapy can boost the immune system by increasing activity of white blood cells, which play a key role in defending the body from illness. Improved circulation from massage can also help reduce swelling and promote lymphatic drainage.

These effects can be particularly beneficial for patients recovering from surgery, chemotherapy, or other medical treatments. By supporting the body’s natural healing mechanisms, massage therapy can enhance recovery and reduce complications.

Improving mobility and flexibility

As we age or deal with injury, it’s common to experience stiffness and reduced range of motion. Massage therapy can help by stretching connective tissues and improving joint mobility. When integrated into a wellness or rehabilitation plan, massage can aid in restoring function and improving daily quality of life.

At UK HealthCare, massage therapy is often used alongside osteopathic manipulation therapy, physical therapy, acupuncture or other integrative treatments as part of a whole-person approach to care.

Is massage therapy right for you?

Massage therapy is generally safe for most people, but it’s important to talk with your healthcare provider before beginning treatment — especially if you have certain medical conditions such as blood clots, infections or advanced osteoporosis.

Whether you’re seeking pain relief, stress reduction or simply looking to feel better in your body, massage can be an effective and restorative part of your care plan.

Dr. Jill S. Cole, PhD (c), LMT, BCTMB, is massage therapy coordinator at University of Kentucky HealthCare Integrative Medicine and Health