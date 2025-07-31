Plan ahead: Water District to replace water line under Dayton Pike staring August 4

The Northern Kentucky Water District will be replacing a water line located under Dayton Pike, which will cause traffic delays and road closures on the road. Work is expected to start on this project on Monday, Aug. 4.

Over the past couple of years, NKWD has made several repairs to the existing water main that runs under the road after numerous leaks were detected there. These leaks and repairs caused damage to the roadway and traffic issues when it was repaired, so NKWD decided to replace the old water line with a new one.

During construction of this project, traffic on Dayton Pike will be disrupted, and at times, traffic will be detoured around the project site. The construction company undertaking this work for NKWD has informed the city that it plans to provide advance notice of its construction work and planned detours, including information on an electronic road sign advising motorists of upcoming traffic disruptions and providing detour signage to these motorists directing them around the project area.

Work on the water line replacement project is expected to continue through the month of August. Once NKWD completes its work on this project, the City of Dayton plans to undertake additional infrastructure improvements on Dayton Pike, which include completion Safe Routes to Schools sidewalk project along Dayton Pike, stormwater improvements, and improvements to the road itself.

This later construction work will not occur until after the water-line construction project is finished and is expected to be completed next year.

City of Dayton