More than 14,000 Kentuckians have earned GED following 2020 state fee waiver, increased access

Since waiving its GED testing fee in 2020, more Kentuckians without a high school diploma are earning their GED, with a success rate that surpasses the national average.

Since January 2020, 25,269 Kentuckians, 99% of all Kentucky GED test takers, have taken advantage of the free GED promo to begin their path toward earning their high school equivalency certification. In the last state fiscal year alone, 3,106 Kentuckians have obtained their GED, a 2.5% increase over the number of GED diplomas obtained during the previous state fiscal year period of July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024.

“There are multiple paths to a good life, which is why Lt. Gov. Coleman and I made it a priority to help more Kentuckians earn their GED – a goal we’re continuing to find new ways to meet,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “From waiving the testing fee early in our administration to recently announcing we’re taking GED testing on the road to areas without access, we’re committed to ensuring every Kentuckian who wants to take this next step has access.”

Not only are more Kentuckians taking the GED exam, but they are also passing the exam at a higher rate than the rest of the country. With a state GED pass rate of 78%, Kentucky is exceeding the current national GED pass rate of 74%.

“As a former teacher, I know the transformative impact a high school diploma or GED diploma can make in a person’s life. I’m so happy to see more of our fellow Kentuckians take this first step to a brighter future,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “Gov. Beshear and I made a promise that this would be an education-first administration. We are seeing through that commitment every day, removing barriers to the GED, advocating for Pre-K for All and treating teachers with respect.”

More than 14,275 Kentuckians have used the free GED promo to successfully complete all four components of the GED test to earn their equivalency certificate since January 2020. At a cost of $36 per component or $144 for all four components, many of these Kentuckians likely would not have completed their GED due to cost.

So far this year, 3,161 test-takers have taken advantage of the free GED. Test-takers can use the free GED promo multiple times as they work to complete all four components of the GED exam.

Recognizing that cost is not the only barrier to access for individuals ready to earn their GED, Beshear recently announced that the state is taking GED testing on the road to reach areas across the Commonwealth without access to brick-and-mortar adult education centers.

GED testing will be traveling to areas in the state lacking access to in-person services, including remote or rural locations and other areas where adult learners face greater challenges accessing traditional GED testing centers. These include limited transportation options or a lack of conveniently located testing facilities.

Counties where the mobile unit will travel are Adair, Barren, Breathitt, Caldwell, Christian, Green, Hancock, Hopkins, Kenton, Knott, Lee, Leslie, McLean, Metcalf, Montgomery, Morgan, Ohio, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Rockcastle, Taylor, Todd, Trigg and Wolfe.

In addition to GED test preparation courses, services offered by the Kentucky Office of Adult Education include English language instruction, upskilling to get or keep a job, family literacy programs and preparing for postsecondary education.

In state fiscal year 2025, the Office of Adult Education saw an 18% increase in total enrollment in these offerings. Enrollees include working-age Kentuckians receiving adult education and family literacy services, which include GED instruction, workforce preparation, workplace training, integrated education and training, family literacy services and English language acquisition services.

Adult education services are available in all 120 counties of the Commonwealth. Learn more about Kentucky adult education opportunities at kyae.ky.gov.

Governor’s Office