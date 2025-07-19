Southbank Shakespeare returns to Thomas More July 31-Aug. 3 with Shakepeare’s As You Like it

Following its performance of Macbeth earlier this month, Southbank Shakespeare continues its fifth season with one of Shakespeare’s most joyful and whimsical comedies.

The company will return to Thomas More University’s Observatory Lawn July 31 through August 3 with their performance of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It. Perfomances begin 7:30 p.m. each evening.

Guests are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a summer evening of laughter, love, and music as Rosalind, Orlando, and the rest of Shakespeare’s colorful characters flee to the Forest of Arden in search of freedom, self-discovery, and unexpected romance.

Set against the backdrop of the open sky, the production is suitable for audiences of all ages.

Admission is free and no reservations are required. Picnics are welcome.

For more information, visit Southbank Shakespeare on Facebook.

