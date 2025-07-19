Advance discount ticket sales end Sunday for 121st Kentucky State Fair August 14-24

The Kentucky State Fair returns in less than a month August 14-24, and discount tickets are available to the 11-day celebration through Sunday.

Advance ticket pricing ends July 20 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets are currently $9 through Ticketmaster, the Kentucky Exposition Center Ticket Office, and participating Kroger locations. On Monday, ticket prices will increase to $12 for Ticketmaster and ticket office purchases. Kroger tickets will stay at the current $9 price through August 13.

All advance ticket purchases include parking – a $10 value. Fair admission includes access to live music tents, the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, hundreds of vendors, family-friendly shows, thousands of blue-ribbon entries, and more.

Fairgoers 21 years and older can also purchase tickets to the third annual BEERFEST, held during the Kentucky State Fair, Saturday, August 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hitching Post tent. BEERFEST will feature beer samples from around a dozen Kentucky breweries, live music, and games. A bourbon tasting add-on is also available.

New this year, advance BEERFEST tickets include fair admission and parking – valued at nearly $20. Tickets purchased at the Hitching Post on the day-of are $35 and do not include fair admission or parking.

For ticketing information, visit kystatefair.org

