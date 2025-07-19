Motorists advised of nightly closure of northbound Pike Street ramp in Covington beginning Monday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising Northern Kentucky motorists of an upcoming overnight closure of the Pike Street ramp to Interstate 71/75 northbound in Covington.

Beginning Monday night, July 21, the ramp will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for approximately two weeks to allow for a sanitary sewer repair. All lanes will remain open during daytime hours.

During the nightly closures, traffic will be detoured from Pike Street to Main Street, then to Fourth Street. From there, motorists will use the Fourth Street on-ramp to access I-71/75 southbound and utilize the Texas Turnaround to merge onto I-71/75 northbound.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, follow posted detour signs, and expect minor delays during overnight hours. If schedule changes occur, updates will be shared via our District 6 Roadshow.

Weather permitting, the permit project is expected to be completed Monday, Aug. 4, at 5 a.m.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet