Viva Voices Choral Organization releases schedule for 5th anniversary celebration season

Viva Voices Choral Organization has announced its 5th anniversary celebration season featuring a slate of concerts celebrating community, generosity, and the timeless joy of singing.

Each event in the 2025-2026 season is crafted as a unique celebration, highlighting the talents of the 200 singers that make up the Viva Voices Chorale, Chamber Ensemble, Children’s Choir, and Youth Chorus.

“Our 5th Anniversary Season is a musical milestone,” said Founding President and Artistic Director Tony Burdette. “Every concert honors the joy of singing together and the power of community connection through music.”

The season will feature five concerts:

• Celebrate Giving – A Benefit Concert for the Ruth Lyons Children’s Fund

Saturday, November 22, 5 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church, Covington Featuring the Viva Voices Children’s Choir and Youth Chorus, this uplifting concert kicks off the season with heartwarming songs of giving, supporting the 86th year of the Ruth Lyons Children’s Fund. This is a free concert; no tickets are required.

• A Viva Voices Christmas Celebration – with the River’s Edge Brass Band

Saturday, December 13, 3 p.m.

Christ Church Cathedral, Cincinnati The Chorale and Chamber Ensemble bring festive cheer with beloved holiday favorites and joyful sing-alongs in a spectacular cathedral setting. The highly acclaimed River’s Edge Brass Band will also be performing brass-only repertoire as well as providing thrilling brass accompaniment to the 115-voice Viva Voices Chorale.

• A Classic Celebration – The Music of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven

Saturday, April 11, 4 p.m.

Mother of God Church, Covington Enjoy timeless choral masterworks including Haydn’s Te Deum, Mozart’s Coronation Mass, and Beethoven’s Hallelujah Chorus, performed by the Viva Voices Chorale and Chamber Ensemble with professional soloists and an orchestra in a stunning sacred space.

• 5th Anniversary Celebration Gala

Sunday, April 26, 3 p.m.

Music Hall Ballroom, Cincinnati A grand celebration of Viva Voices’ anniversary featuring performances by all four choirs, delicious cake and beverages, entertainment, a silent auction, and special guest emcee, Elaine Diehl, from WGUC radio. Join us for an afternoon of music, community, and celebration.

• Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

Sunday, May 3, 7 p.m.

Drees Homes Auditorium, Saint Henry District High School, Erlanger The Children’s Choir and Youth Chorus present a patriotic celebration in honor of America’s upcoming 250th birthday, featuring uplifting songs that celebrate the spirit and history of our nation.

This special anniversary season reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to musical excellence and community engagement. Viva Voices continues to foster the love of singing in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati, bringing together singers of all ages in dynamic and meaningful performances.

For tickets and more information, visit www.vivavoices.net.

Viva Voices Choral Organization