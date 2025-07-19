Opinion – Jonathan Shell: The 121st Kentucky State Fair offers chance to experience all things Kentucky

The 121st Kentucky State Fair is just around the corner and I want you to join me Aug. 14-24 and experience the sights, the sounds, and the smells that make the Kentucky State Fair one of the best times of the year. It’s the perfect showcase of Kentucky’s agricultural spirit and everything Kentucky has to offer.

Farming is a way of life for many in Kentucky, but its impact is vital for every resident. It’s why I’m dedicated to ensuring a bright future for Kentucky agriculture. That future is showcased during the Fair as hundreds of thousands of people make their way out each year.

As a member of the State Fair Board, I can assure you lots of behind-the-scenes actions take place to make the Kentucky State Fair a showcase for our state. Planned renovations, being furnished by a $200 million appropriation for the Kentucky State Fair by our General Assembly, will create an even better experience for fairgoers in the coming years.

Changes on a smaller scale were also a part of last year’s AgLand, which brings together more than an acre of agriculture exhibits in the South Wing highlighting Kentucky’s farm and field heritage, including the future of farming and agribusiness. Those changes, which included more interactive and immersive exhibits, will return this year after earning a first-place award from the International Association of Fairs and Exposition. AgLand is also where you’ll find Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and other ag exhibits reaching a broad and diverse audience.

At the Kentucky State Fair, you will see why we’re Kentucky Proud of our agriculture industry. Kentucky’s leading youth livestock exhibitors compete for the highest honors of the livestock show season. Kentucky’s commodity groups serve delicious meals at the Great Kentucky Cookout Tent. The agricultural displays highlight the best our Kentucky farmers have to offer.

Creating an inclusive experience for all our residents will, once again, be highlighted this year as we offer the Sunshine Class on Aug. 20. Now in its fourth year, the event creates an opportunity for people with special needs to get hands-on experience with the agriculture industry by showing livestock in a show ring. We are hoping for an even larger class of participants this year as we pair the Sunshine Class experience with the Sensory Awareness Day at the State Fair. The dedicated day offers a day of minimal music and lights for fairgoers with sensory process needs.

As always, your Kentucky Department of Agriculture will be on the job at the fair. Our employees meet the public and talk about the ways agriculture affects everyday lives. We help manage the livestock shows and the agricultural exhibits. We also help livestock producers and exhibitors protect their investments in their animals.

We want you to leave the fair with fond memories that will last a lifetime. We encourage everyone to come out and experience the Kentucky State Fair! It’s a celebration of our agriculture, heritage, and community. There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss this annual tradition.

Jonathan Shell serves as Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture.