Newport-based Steinhauser aquires first hybrid press, expanding digital printing capabilites

Steinhauser Inc., a Newport-based woman-owned label printing company, has announced the acquisition of the Mark Andy Digital Series HD, the company’s first hybrid press.

The press combines the precision of digital printing with the versatility of flexography, providing Steinhauser with a new level of capabilities and effectiveness. The investment reflects Steinhauser’s efforts to empower brands with labels that meet and exceed design and quality expectations.

The Mark Andy Digital Series HD offers high-resolution printing at 1200 dpi and supports a wide range of substrates, including pressure-sensitive paper and films as well as various shrink sleeve materials. The press offers extended color gamut printing, with high chrome UV ink allowing for 100% color matching of most brand equity colors.

Multi-purpose print stations, full and semi-rotary inline die cutting, cold foil, lamination, a web turn bar, and an AVT vision system are the main features of this press. These capabilities enable Steinhauser to deliver high-quality, versatile printing solutions efficiently.

“We were very strategic in our selection of the Mark Andy Digital Series HD Highspeed 1200 press as our entry into the hybrid label manufacturing space,” says Rod Baehner, VP of operations at Steinhauser. “This press will elevate our current digital label portfolio and open future digital opportunities. We also expect significant productivity gains by level loading our flexo workload and utilizing the hybrid capabilities of this asset for lower volume flexo PSL and shrink sleeve orders. This allows us to be more agile in responding to our customers’ ever-changing label needs. This acquisition is a win-win for Steinhauser and our customers.”

CEO Tara Halpin emphasized that this investment is more than new technology.

“It’s about strengthening our partnerships, staying ahead in a competitive market, and ensuring that Steinhauser continues to deliver exceptional quality and service for years to come,” Halpin said.

Established in 1905, Steinhauser is a fourth-generation, 100% woman-owned company specializing in custom pressure-sensitive and shrink sleeve labels. Based in Newport, Steinhauser provides high-quality printing solutions for the beverage, household, personal care, and spirits markets.

