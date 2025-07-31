NKU celebrates five years of Young Scholars Academy with ‘Summit’ gathering of students

Staff report

Northern Kentucky University celebrated a milestone — five years of the Young Scholars Academy.

YSA is a powerful dual-enrollment program that gives high school students a head start on their college journey. By earning college credits while still in high school, students can shorten the time it takes to earn a degree and also reduce the cost of their college education.

NKU hosted a YSA Summit on Wednesday and featured a panel of students and alumni from each of the four YSA cohorts since 2020. These students didn’t just get a jump start — they chose to stay at NKU and build on that momentum, becoming a part of the campus community.

One of the students was Landen Tomlin who was a member of the first YSA cohort. He earned an associates degree in integrative studies and is now working on his bachelor’s degree in applied software engineering. He is set to graduate in the spring.

Three additional students representing each of the cohorts spoke at the summit and shared their stories of personal growth and their educational journeys.

