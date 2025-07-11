NKU’s Mid-Summer Symposium July 17 to feature regional experts discussing future of NKY economy

Northern Kentucky University’s Center for Economic Analysis and Development (CEAD) is hosting the third annual Mid-Summer Symposium Thursday July 17 where regional experts and leaders will present the latest data on the state of Northern Kentucky’s economy.

The symposium, scheduled for 7:45-10 a.m. in Room 107 of the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union, will feature a community briefing on the Corridor of Commerce and an examination of strategic regional economic strategy.

The Corridor of Commerce is a newly defined geographic region that is vital to the economic development of Northern Kentucky. At the symposium, business leaders, economic developers and public sector stakeholders will discuss regional economic strategy where the Corridor of Commerce comes into play. CEAD’s Senior Director, Janet Harrah, will share findings from the latest research on industrial clusters—a critical driver of economic growth in the region—that will explore data-driven strategies to enhance regional development.

“We created the Mid-Summer Symposium to ground our regional conversations in facts,” says Janet Harrah. “The latest research on industry clusters and the Corridor of Commerce gives us a clearer picture of where the opportunities are. When business, government and education leaders come together around a shared understanding of the data, we can make smarter decisions that benefit the entire region.”

In addition to the keynote address, a panel of community leaders will discuss actionable next steps and explore how critical factors including education, housing and infrastructure can drive sustainable growth and prosperity throughout the region. The Mid-Summer Symposium is sponsored by OneNKY Alliance.

Admission is free, but registration is required.

Northern Kentucky University