The Ion Center for Violence Prevention to host first Green Dot Bar Crawl July 26 in Covington

The Ion Center for Violence Prevention will host its first Green Dot Bar Crawl on July 26.

The bar crawl will begin at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the entire community.

Green Dot is a nationally-recognized strategy focused on preventing power-based personal violence – sexual violence, partner violence, child abuse, bullying, and stalking. The strategy is based on the belief that everyone holds power as bystanders to actively prevent violence and shape our community norms.

The Ion Center for Violence Prevention provides the comprehensive violence prevention training for high schools, community groups, businesses, organizations, and middle schools located in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Buffalo Trace.

In Covington, the Ion Center has recognized businesses as Green Dot Spots — with a minimum of 15% of staff trained in Green Dot. The bar crawl will feature The Hum, Braxton Brewing, Second Story, and Galaxie.

Each spot is designated as a Green Dot Spot. That means while patrons are enjoying good company and drinks, they’re also supporting establishments committed to creating a safer and more respectful community for everyone.

For more event information, sponsorship interest, and questions, contact Sammi Murrell at samantham@ioncenter.org.

The ION Center for Violence Prevention