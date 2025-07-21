NKY Chamber’s Aug. 19 Eggs N’ Issues to look at impact of OneNKY Center opening in September

Join the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Aug. 19, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center in Erlanger for Eggs ‘N Issues – From Concept to Reality: Building the OneNKY Center.

Christine Russell, BE NKY Growth Partnership’s vice president of strategy and NKY Port Authority’s executive director, will moderate a panel of representatives from local organizations who will now operate from the new center located at the base of the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge in Covington.

The discussion will include the benefits of having Northern Kentucky’s growth organizations under one roof as well as details about the building design and how the organizations plan to collaborate to bolster progress in our region.

Scheduled Speakers are:

• Karen Finan, OneNKY Alliance President & CEO, received her bachelor’s from Northern Kentucky University and is now a Chair of the NKU Foundation. She previously served as interim President and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED (now known as BE NKY) and was a partner with Gilman Partners. Her leadership at OneNKY Alliance has helped the organization pursue its mission toward a unified community. She was recently recognized by many organizations for her work, including the Northern Kentucky Business Hall of Fame, Horizon Community Funds’ Executive of the Year, YWCA Career Woman of Distinction, and more. • Christin Godale, Ph.D., LifeSciKY Executive Director, holds a doctorate in neuroscience from the University of Cincinnati and is a life sciences leader with a blend of academic and venture experience. She focuses on regional collaboration, stakeholder engagement, and infrastructure development, driving innovation and economic growth while building a community of life sciences researchers and partners. Godale previously served as Director of Life Sciences at CincyTech and serves on multiple advisory boards including the Advisory Board for the College of Informatics at Northern Kentucky University. • Kris Knochelmann, Kenton County Judge Executive, has actively worked to improve the performance of the region’s organizations supporting private enterprise, entrepreneurship, and job creation. A lifelong Kenton County resident, he understands entrepreneurship through owning Schneller Knochelmann Plumbing Heating & Air with his wife. He also serves on numerous boards, including the NKY Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. • Moderator Christine Russell, manages day-to-day operations and finances while implementing the strategic direction of the organization. As a BE NKY employee, she’s taken on the Executive Director role with the NKY Port Authority, which is leading the construction of the OneNKY Center. Russell has previously served as the Economic Development Director for the City of Springdale, Ohio, and worked at Hull & Associates and the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority during which she secured grant funding for cleanup and redevelopment of contaminated brownfield sites. She has held leadership positions in organizations including Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), and the Urban Land Institute (ULI).

“The OneNKY Center has been a vision in the making for quite some time, and to see that vision come to life before our eyes has been incredible,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Under one roof, ten tenants – including the NKY Chamber – will work together to drive regional growth, attract investments, support key industries that thrive in Northern Kentucky, and activate a unified strategy for our region’s future. Come be part of the conversation and hear how this building is paving the way for people to call Northern Kentucky a great place to live, work, play, learn and give back.”

Eggs ‘N Issues – From Concept to Reality: Building the OneNKY Cente will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m.

Event registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $45 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com.

