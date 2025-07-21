Baker Hunt invites guests ‘down the rabbit hole’ for Twilight in Wonderland fundraiser September 13

Staff report

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is inviting guests to fall down the rabbit hole and into an evening of enchantment at Twilight in Wonderland, its annual soiree, inspired by the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland.

As twilight falls September 13, join Baker Hunt at 630 Greenup Street in Covington from 6-9 p.m. for a night of immersive entertainment, delightful bites, and unforgettable moments — all in support of bringing art to all.

Tickets are $65 per person, however current students will receive a discount.

Highlights from the event will include:

• Chef demo-stations (Chefs compete, guests judge)

• Silent auction

• Art show

• Live music

• Artist demonstrations, live pottery commissions

• Multiple bars

• Live entertainment

• Games,Raffles

• Costume Contest (Prize for best-costumed guest)

• Photo stations

Proceeds from Twilight in Wonderland support Baker Hunt’s outreach program, which provides free art and culinary instruction for after school programs, senior centers, the VA, and more.

Baker Hunt is still accepting sponsors for this event. For more information and to register, visit www.bakerhunt.org.

