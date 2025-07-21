Opinion – Judy Harris: Prayer and how it works — and then there’s the story of Brad Fritz

‘Prayer is not asking. It is a longing of the soul.” Mahatma Ghandi

Some years ago, I realized that decades of Sunday School and Bible Studies had left me neglecting the book of Revelation. Deciding to set that right, I began reading Revelation with my study Bible, its references, and recommended commentaries that had proved helpful in the past.

Early on I came to the verses in Chapter 8: 3-5.

Here are some of my notes. Regarding Revelation 8: 3-5…Another angel, who had a golden censer, came and stood at the altar. He was given much incense to offer with the prayers of all God’s people on the golden altar in front of the throne. The smoke of the incense, together with the prayers of God’s people, went up before God from the angel’s hand. Then the angel took the censer, filled it with fire from the altar, and hurled it to earth.

And my notes from Eugene Peterson’s Reversed Thunde — Prayers are not simply stored on the altar, they are mixed with fire of God’s Spirit and returned to earth. Prayer is as much outer as inner. It is the most practical thing anyone can do. It is not mystical escape; it is historical engagement. Prayer participates in God’s action. God gathers our cries and our praises, our petitions and intercessions, and uses them. The prayers that ascend to God now descend to earth as God uses our prayer in His Work.

There were many other references in other works but the initial image from the Bible stuck with me. Our prayers, born of love, are joined with His Work. My goodness. What an image.

On other levels, the image makes perfect sense with what we have learned and experienced about how the Love of God manifests itself. And contrarian viewpoints have little impact.

My prayer life was meant to change…and did.

• • • • •

On a recent Thursday, a friend and I had a brief catch-up. She was telling me about a motorcyclist who had a terrible accident and was fighting for his life…and then she mentioned the horrific accident two days before involving the popular young man here who waved at motorists from his wheelchair.

“Brad Fritz,” I gasped. ”My good friend.” My heart felt leaden. Words didn’t come.

How could I have not heard about that? But I often missed the local television news. My friend had little additional information.

At home, I found the media posts…horrific…multiple skull fractures, broken bones, his right arm being rebuilt, too many injuries throughout his body for them to post…but hundreds and hundreds of prayers were being offered from the hundreds and hundreds of people, young and old, so full of affection for Brad and grateful for Brad’s genuine love for everyone.

When reading Brad’s Story, we all acknowledge the work of Love he was accomplishing from his wheelchair, helping young people realize the impact of every decision. His talks at schools started during weeks leading up to high school Prom Nights but widened significantly as the universal value was recognized. And the love for Brad multiplied just as widely.

Read his incredible story on his web page.

As I write this, just a week from his being hit, Brad is out of ICU. And he is headed to rehab. AMAZING. MIRACULOUS. UNIMAGINABLE.

Imagine the Fire of Love from Heaven as hundreds and hundreds of prayers for Brad continued to join with God’s Work on Brad’s behalf. BREATHTAKING. Glorious thanks be to GOD.

Lord, please continue to have mercy, have mercy, have mercy on Brad and on his family. With heartfelt gratitude always, we pray in Jesus’s Name. Amen.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students. Reach her at judyharris1579@gmail.com