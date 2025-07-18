OKI updates vanpool program, adds hybrid work option to make commuting more accessible

The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) is making enhancements to its vanpool program, making commuting more accessible, affordable and flexible for regional residents.

With an increased monthly stipend and a new hybrid work option, OKI is making it easier than ever for commuters to have a sustainable, more cost-effective way to get to work.

Here’s how vanpool works: groups of colleagues form a vanpool, establish a schedule that suits their needs and OKI provides an $800 monthly stipend towards the van rental.

Vanpool riders cover the remaining rental costs and expenses, such as gas. Additionally, the new hybrid work schedule option allows commuters to tailor their vanpool use for office and remote work arrangements.

“We know commuters need options that are budget-friendly and fit their schedules,” said Jenny Newcomb, OKI vanpool coordinator. “By increasing the stipend and introducing a hybrid work option, we hope to help people pick a sustainable and convenient commute. Vanpool can be especially valuable for late shift workers or in geographic areas where public transportation options are not available.”

OKI partners with Commute with Enterprise for the program, which offers riders 24-hour roadside assistance.

Commuters in the Cincinnati Tri-State region who are interested in joining can visit rideshare.oki.org.

Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments