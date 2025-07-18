One Shot Foundation to host Lifesavers Luau student-athlete safety event Aug. 2 in Erlanger

As a new school year and new sports season appraches, the Matthew Mangine, Jr. One Shot Foundation is inviting the community to participate in the inaugural Lifesavers Luau.

Scheduled for August 2 at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger, the tropical-themed event will focus on student-athlete safety, including a “Keeping Your Student-Athlete Safe” panel discussion, as well as the opportunity to learn hands-only CPR and how an AED works.

With millions of students returning to athletic programs this fall, the stakes for student-athlete safety have never been higher. In the U.S., about 30 million children and teens participate in organized sports. Each year, about 3.5 million kids suffer sports-related injuries. Despite these risks, many schools remain underprepared to respond to emergencies, with only 37 percent of U.S. public high schools employing a full-time athletic trainer.

“We designed the Lifesavers Luau as a casual but impactful evening that can empower anyone – whether you’re a coach, a parent, a student, or a community member at large – to respond efficiently and effectively when an emergency occurs,” said One Shot Foundation Co-Founder Kim Mangine. “You don’t have to be a certified athletic trainer to take action. The more individuals who are trained to react appropriately when something goes wrong, the more lives we can save.”

The foundation’s namesake, Matthew Mangine, Jr., tragically lost his life to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) during soccer practice in 2020. SCA is the leading cause of death for student-athletes. Yet studies show that prompt action, including administering CPR and using an automated external defibrillator (AED) within 1–3 minutes of an emergency, can make SCA a largely survivable event.

Since the foundation’s inception in 2021, the Mangines have worked to ensure no family endures a similar loss. Their team has trained over 26,000 people in TAKE10 (hands-only) CPR, donated approximately 100 AEDs to schools and athletic organizations, and provided more than $100,000 in other emergency medical and training equipment.

“Comprehensive emergency action plans, easy access to AEDs, and training for coaches and their staff are proven to save lives,” said Lauren White, the foundation’s new director of program development. “They’re recommended best practices for any athletic program or organization. The Lifesavers Luau creates an environment for student-athletes and their parents to learn and discuss alongside the coaches and athletic trainers who are tasked with safeguarding their well-being.”

The Lifesavers Luau takes place from 5-9 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger. Tickets are $15 for student-athletes and $30 for athletic trainers, coaches, and other school personnel. Tickets for community members at large are $40 each. Each ticket purchase includes a buffet dinner and complimentary drinks.

For more event details, please visit www.oneshot.life.

