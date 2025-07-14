It took 12 years, but Craig Massey got his 1000th career hit at the Florence Y’alls

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Special moments are always worth the wait. Like birthdays. And Christmas morning.

But, how long?

For Craig Massey, it took 12 years.

That’s how long the 36-year-old member of the Florence Y’alls waited to collect his 1,000th career hit. The man his teammates call “Dad” collected that special moment against the Joliet (Ill.) Slammers, Saturday night at Thomas More Stadium, in Florence.

“I never even thought of 1,000 hits when I started playing this game,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “But, I never thought of quitting the game I love.

“If I thought about what motivated me all these years would leave me,” he said. “Another thought would help continue my journey.”

And what a journey it’s been for the native of Bells, Tenn., who doubles as both Hitting Coach and Player for this, his fifth year in Florence. Hitting a baseball has been somewhat of a natural instinct for the man who has won batting titles in such remote stops like Santa Fe, New Mexico in the Pecos League, the Sommerset Patriots in the Patriot League, and 2020 in Florence.

He’s the all-time Y’alls hit leader, and this season is batting .282, with 39 hits.

Yet, the one thing that has alluded Massey is a shot in the Show – Major League Baseball. Without an agent getting a shot in the Big Show is difficult, he admits.

“Most of the agents I talked to wouldn’t sign me until I was situated with a high minor league team,” he said.

Florence is a member of the Frontier League – which is independent baseball – not associated with MLB.

Yet, 1,000 hits – on any level – is quite the accomplishment.

“The number (1,000) popped in my head about two years ago when I had around 850,” he said. “I figured if I came back I could possibly get 150 more in two years.”

He did.

And that magic moment came at 10:01 p.m., Saturday evening, after a :52 minute rain delay. Joliet pitcher Mychal Grogan’s very first pitch to Massey in the bottom of inning six seemed to be a routine ground ball to short; however it hit the umpire in the field and was ruled a single.

Number 1,000.

That’s when the party started. Massey, his wife, and kids surrounded him while the remaining crowd – finally – was able to congratulate the man they call “Dad.”

Joe Dougherty, a former Y’all teammate (2020-23) was one of those who came to Florence to congratulate his friend.

“This is a significant milestone,” Dougherty, who attended Grace College – a Christian College in Winona Lake, Indiana, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “I’ve been here since Tuesday to see him get that hit.”

Massey was stuck on 999 that Tuesday game, also against Joliet.

“He’s the complete teammate, yet quiet, but the guy everyone looks to,” he said.

And he’s quite the coach as well. Last year, under Massey’s coaching guidance, the Y’all’s led the league in team batting at .280; this season they’re hitting .289 as a team – good for second in the loop.

All Massey had to say about his coaching success – “I’m blessed with talented hitters,” he said. “My secret,” he admits, “I live and die with approach – not mechanics. That’s the main thing.”

He has seen three players sign major league contracts in the past two weeks, which is almost unheard of in independent league baseball.

Hopefully he’ll take that approach to college coaching which is on his bucket list.

But the real question was would he rather get one hit in the big leagues — or keep that 1,000 he earned over 12 seasons in the minors.

“Hmm, that’s a good question,” he admits. “First time I’ve been asked that.”

And his response after a few seconds, “I’d have to say that one hit in the majors – provided they keep me up there.”

Maybe it can still happen – are you listening Colorado Rockies?

In any event the partying didn’t last too long Saturday night. The Y’alls lost 18-2.

But really, on this night who really cared.