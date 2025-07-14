Tragedy struck twice, but Brad Fritz’ resolve, positivity, and faith will serve him well again

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

For those who doubt that lightning can strike twice, they need to consider the case of Brad Fritz, a local resident who was paralyzed at the age of 15 after being in a car that crashed due to a drunk driver.

Last week, Fritz was guiding his wheelchair at the intersection of College Hill Drive and Turkeyfoot Road when a driver charged with being under the influence ran into him with his car.

Twenty-six years between incidents, and Brad Fritz is once again in the hospital ICU, sedated, but starting to slowly recover. He is stable, according to reports but suffering from multiple fractures. He may have to have surgery.

When the first accident happened, Fritz clawed his way back to living although with a new reality, meaning he would need a wheelchair for the rest of his life as well as help talking.

Amazingly, Fritz was able to accept his new reality and look for ways that he could help others. Before the accident, in his own words, he loved life – he played football, he had good friends, a great family, and a girlfriend. He had just started his sophomore year at Covington Catholic and he didn’t think anything bad would happen.

Then it did.

“My brother dropped me at my friend’s house, and they told me they were going to a party in the cemetery,” he said. “My best friend said his sister’s boyfriend gave him the keys to his car. I knew it was dangerous, but these were my two best friends. Adding ignorance to stupidity, we started drinking.”

It was September of 1999. Even though Fritz was in the back seat of the car, when the car hit the tree, he was critically injured, and ended up at UC in a coma. On October 5 he was declared brain dead, but no one gave up on him.

“In December I began to regain consciousness,” he remembered. “My injury was so severe that at first I couldn’t stand up or even mutter small words. I was so angry and confused that I didn’t even want to be alive. I was so angry at the world that I didn’t think about God. For the longest time, it was the anger that fueled my recovery. I was discharged five months after the wreck and still couldn’t even stand.”

The anger and depression grew in him and he seriously considered suicide. Then a friend wanted him to go to a retreat with a group of students, and he did. There he learned that others had bad stories, too, and his was not unique.

“I realized everyone suffers,” he said. “It is what we do in that suffering that makes us human. I no longer considered suicide, I was just happy to be alive. I’ve learned to cherish the good things and hang onto them long enough that it drains out the bad things. I learned to respect life. I didn’t, and it hurt me.”

Because of his brain injury, Fritz has trouble speaking, but he has messages for people, so he has a computer that speaks what he types into it. With this aid, Fritz has given speeches to many groups, and his simple message of hope and love and acceptance never fails to inspire.

Not only does he speak to groups, often he could be seen in his place on Turkeyfoot Road, just sitting in his wheelchair and waving to motorists, with his signature wide smile, encouraging everyone to wave and smile back at this simple reminder of how people should live and appreciate life.

He has acquired the nicknames, “Champs” and “Wheelchair Waver.”

Bad things still happen, however. But, after this new crash, Fritz did not die.

Mickey Fritz gives daily updates on Brad’s progress on Facebook, and she has said Fritz is awake, but in pain. He does love to hear about all the prayers and best wishes for his recovery.

She said Fritz once said, ‘Champs is a big deal!’

Fritz’s mom said recently, “I think he may be right.”

The community is helping out with well wishes. Jeff Niceley is gathering copies of waving hands to be able to give to Fritz, and they can be dropped off at Niceley’s Appliances at 11 Price Street in Erlanger.

There will be a Dine for a Cause at Wings and Rings at 2809 Dixie Highway on Wednesday July 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. in his honor.

Also, a go fund me account has been started.

But mostly, everyone wants to see Fritz out there again on his corner, with his big, contagious smile, and his cheerful wave.

