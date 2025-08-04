2025 Prep Football Previews: Brossart’s winning formula last season will be tested with less experienced team

By Audrey Carrico

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Brossart football team turned heads by posting a 9-3 record under first-year head coach Adam Kozerski last season. His winning formula will be tested with a less experienced lineup in what could be a defining 2025 campaign.

Following a second-round exit to Newport Central Catholic in the Class 1A playoffs, the Mustangs enter the new season with a mix of fresh faces and returning threats on both sides of the ball.

The team will be without last year’s starting quarterback, two primary rushers and two leading tacklers, but Kozerski isn’t calling it a rebuild.

“We graduated a lot of key contributors,” the young coach said. “But there’s no doubt in my mind we’ve got a great group returning right behind them.”

That group includes 12 seniors expected to anchor the team on both sides of the ball.

One contributor Kozerski believes will give opposing offenses trouble is junior linebacker Quinten Tischner. In his first season as a defensive starter, he made 38 tackles in the team’s last five games and finished with 70 total stops.

Tischner’s experience will be an asset for a Brossart program that hired longtime Kentucky high school coach Ed Smart as the new defensive coordinator.

“Coach Smart will allow us to be stronger in stopping both the run and passing game,” Tischner said. “He’s got a lot of knowledge and a great defense. I think we’ve picked up his style really well over the past few weeks.”

Brossart’s offense will look to continue its success through the air with senior wide receivers s Issac Amin and Nicholas Cozzi returning. They had combined totals of 913 yards and 14 touchdowns in receptions last season.

“Our receiving group is likely going to be our strongest piece of depth this season,” Kozerski said.

The question of who will be under center to get them the ball this fall remains unanswered. Juniors Tripp Wilson and Landon Spaulding appear to be the team’s leading candidates for quarterback.

Wilson played multiple positions in all 12 games last season. When he went in at quarterback, he completed all eight of his pass attempts for 79 yards and one touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown.

“It’s a great problem for us to have because both guys are talented in more than one area on the field,” Kozerski said of the competition for starting quarterback.

The early tests on the schedule, including a matchup with Class 1A state champion Lexington Sayre in week two, will give the Mustangs a clearer picture of their abilities and leadership — setting the stage for district seeding games and the playoffs.

BROSSART MUSTANGS

2024 SEASON: 9-3 record, lost in second round of Class 1A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 6 offense, 6 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 1A, District 4 with Holy Cross, Ludlow, Trimble County.

HEAD COACH: Adam Kozerski (9-3 record in one season).

2025 SCHEDULE

Aug. 22 – at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 – LEXINGTON SAYRE, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 – at St. Henry, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 – BRACKEN COUNTY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 – NICHOLAS COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 – at Louisville DeSales, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 – HOLY CROSS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 – LUDLOW, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24 – at Trimble County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – PENDLETON COUNTY, 7 p.m.