Our Rich History: Wilhelm Hildenbrand’s reconstruction saved iconic John A. Roebling Bridge

By Don Heinrich Tolzmann, PhD

Special to NKyTribune

John Roebling (1806–1869) is certainly well known as the German-born engineer who designed and built several iconic bridges, including the suspension bridge on the Ohio River connecting Cincinnati and Covington, which formally was opened on New Year’s Day in 1867.

Not so well known, if even known at all, is another German-born engineer who was responsible for reconstructing and thereby saving the Covington and Cincinnati bridge from demolition in the 1890s: Wilhelm Hildenbrand (1843–1908). An example of this lack of recognition is an early history of the bridge by Harry R. Stevens, “The Ohio Bridge” (1939), which refers to its reconstruction, without however mentioning the person responsible for it.

So, last year, 125 years after the reconstruction was completed, the Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee (CCSBC) resolved that it would be altogether appropriate, as well as long overdue, to have a commemorative plaque placed on the bridge recognizing Hildenbrand for the pivotal role he played in the history of the bridge. It has recently been installed on the bridge and is entitled: “Reconstruction of the John A. Roebling Bridge.”

Why was there a need for the bridge reconstruction? This was driven by the introduction of electric streetcars into the area. They were heavier and larger than horse-drawn wagons and carriages. The Covington and Cincinnati Bridge Company, which owned the bridge, therefore had concerns about the strength of the bridge and its ability to accommodate heavier loads. Hildenbrand described this in a report he wrote about the reconstruction project, but which remained unpublished until 2018.

He explained that the Bridge Company had resolved in 1894 “to rebuild or change the structure in such a way that it would serve, satisfactorily, as a public highway for all demands of modern travel.” So, the bridge company invited six engineers, one of whom was Hildenbrand, to submit proposals for this kind of project. Hildenbrand commented that all of them except him “considered the old structure worn out and worthless and recommended that it be entirely removed and replaced …” So, Bradford Shinkle (1845–1909), President of the Bridge Company, traveled to New York to discuss the project with Hildenbrand, as he liked his proposal.

Hildenbrand also was highly recommended for the job by Washington Roebling. He wrote to Shinkle: “You will find in Mr. Hildenbrand a most competent and upright engineer who makes no mistakes. He has had large experience, is a rapid designer, and as good an architect as engineer and I think you will be fortunate in securing his services for the execution of the contemplated improvements. Having been with him so long on the Brooklyn Bridge, I naturally take a great interest in what he does, and I have already had much consultation on your work.”

The Bridge Company approved Hildenbrand’s proposal, and he was appointed Chief Engineer for the reconstruction of the bridge. Work began on August 17, 1895, and was completed in July 1899. Hildenbrand had worked 14 hours daily on the reconstruction, so he was a real workhorse on the project. Born in Karlsruhe, Germany, he received his engineering degree from the Polytechnic Institute there and came to America in 1867.

In his report, Hildenbrand summarized the results of the reconstruction project as follows: “With a wider roadway, broad foot-walks, easier grades and strong stiffening appliances the new bridge fulfills a long-felt public wish for rapid transit, comfort to pedestrians and freedom to vehicles to travel with any desired speed, while a double line of cables, gracefully arched trusses, ornamental railings and harmonious additions to the architecture of the towers give to the structure an appearance of strength and stability, and preserve its former reputation of being the most aesthetic bridge on the Ohio River.”

Hildenbrand’s report includes his history of the bridge, his plans for its reconstruction, and pictures of the bridge before and after the reconstruction. Fortunately, his report was donated to the Cincinnati History Library and Archives by the family of Julia Hubbard Hood. Her sister was Hildenbrand’s wife Florence Hildenbrand, nee Hubbard. The family no doubt recognized the historical value of Hildenbrand’s report, and donated it. In the course of my research, I came upon it, and edited it for publication, adding biographical information about the life and work of Hildenbrand. His report underscored the need to seek recognition for an unsung hero.

The new commemorative plaque on the bridge aims to rectify this situation, honor him and inform visitors of his outstanding achievement. The plaque will also contribute to an appreciation of the bridge’s historic and engineering significance.

The Roebling Bridge’s 150th anniversary was celebrated in 2017. That would have been impossible without Hildenbrand’s reconstruction of the bridge in the 1890s. So, we can be thankful for what he accomplished, and that the bridge is still here today. Hildenbrand made this possible: he saved the bridge.

Don Heinrich Tolzmann, PhD is a nationally noted historian of German Americana. He has written and edited dozens of books, and contributed to many others, including The Encyclopedia of Northern Kentucky. He also serves as Historian of the Covington-Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee.

Paul A. Tenkotte, PhD is Editor of the “Our Rich History” weekly series and professor of history at Northern Kentucky University (NKU). To browse ten years of past columns, see: nkytribune.com/our-rich-history. Tenkotte also serves as Director of the ORVILLE Project (Ohio River Valley Innovation Library and Learning Engagement). He can be contacted at tenkottep@nku.edu.

