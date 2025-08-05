KYTC reports evening lane closures on I-75 and I-71 in NKY this week, crews doing soil boring work

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says to expect lane closures on I-71 and I-75 in Northern Kentucky during the evening and overnight hours this week, as work crews will be performing soil boring work.

All the work in Kenton County will be done between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The listed lane closures and the resulting traffic impacts should be considered minor as the work is being performed during the evening/overnight hours when traffic is less congested.

However, KYTC says all drivers are encouraged to plan their travels ahead of time and find alternate routes to avoid any potential delays. Appropriate signage will be in place to warn motorists of the upcoming work.

Tuesday night I-71/75 northbound will have a single right lane closure from north of Kyles Lane (KY 1072) (188.57-mile point) to south of the Pike Street (U.S. 25) exit (190-mile point).

On Wednesday, that same right lane closure will continue in the same location, but when they wrap up that phase of the work, crews will then shift to I-71/75 northbound from north of Pike Street (U.S. 25) (190.74 mile point) to the Kentucky/Ohio state line (192 mile point) .

This soil boring work will require the closure of the far left lane.

On Thursday night, work at that location will continue. Weather permitting, all soil boring work is expected to be completed Friday at 6 a.m.

KYTC reminds drivers that project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The Transportation Cabinet has not yet said whether a series of similar closures for soil boring work will be needed for southbound I-71 and I-75.

For statewide traffic and travel updates, you can visit GoKY.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet