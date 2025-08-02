2025 Prep Football Previews: Talented Ryle team has potential to win area’s first Class 6A state title

By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

Like most football coaches in the preseason, Mike Engler hates to rank his Ryle Raiders too high.

But with this team, this year, he has no choice. The numbers won’t let him downplay his guys. Nor will the Ryle fans. “Expectations are high,” Engler says, admitting “we have a chance to be better than in 2024.”

So Engler has his Raiders, runners-up to a Louisville Trinity team that the guys from Union led going into the fourth quarter in last year’s Class 6A state championship game, ranked No. 2 behind Trinity going into this season.

After all, Ryle does return nine starters on offense from that 12-3 team. “Ten if you count Dameyn (Anness),” Engler says of the two-way senior running back/strong safety transfer from Ludlow. He would also give the team seven starters back on defense.

And that’s a problem for opponents since Anness (1,472 yards on 140 carries) will be lining up in the same backfield with 230-pound Jacob Savage, the two-way star who Engler says should be the best football player in Northern Kentucky and a leading candidate for Kentucky’s Mr. Football.

Although exactly how he’ll work the two together, Engler says he’s not ready to divulge right now. All he’ll say is “they will be on the field together.

”Savage is certainly the best linebacker in the state of Kentucky,” Engler says of the four-year starter who made 141 tackles last season. And he’s not too shabby on offense, scoring 22 touchdowns while gaining 1,056 yards on his way to an Indiana program that made the 2024 College Football Playoffs.

But is he the best player in Northern Kentucky? One media ranking has two quarterbacks listed ahead of him – Cooper’s Cam O’Hara and Covington Catholic’s Cash Harney. That the Raiders will face both 5A Cooper and 4A CovCath early in the season “will add a little motivation” to those games, Engler says. You can count on it.

One thing Engler hopes he doesn’t have to count on is a season where the Raiders had nine running clocks – the last eight straight – before they faced Trinity.

“Our starters hadn’t played a full game in two months and that probably hurt us at the end against Trinity,” Engler says of the shortened games thanks to Ryle’s lopsided scores.

Or maybe their opponents improved. “I don’t think we’ll get eight running clocks like that again,” Engler says. But if they do, look for Ryle’s starters to stay on the field longer.

And with Nathan Verax back at quarterback (186 of 318 passing for 2,374 yards and 30 TD) and Kai Workman (93 tackles) lining up at linebacker next to Savage, that’s not good news for opponents.

Nor is returning kicker Gavin Moses. “He may be the best kicker in the state,” Engler says of Moses who was a perfect two-for-two on field goals longer than 40 yards.

“Our guys got a taste of it, they know what it takes to get there,” Engler says of his team with seven three-year starters. “It takes a little luck. You could be good and not get there.” And then there’s this as the returning favorites: “The bullseye is on your back.”

But on the front of their jerseys, it says “RYLE.” And if ever a Northern Kentucky team was going to win a 6A title, this might be the year. And the Raiders might be that team.

RYLE RAIDERS

2024 SEASON: 12-3 record, lost in Class 6A state championship game.

STARTERS RETURNING: 9 offense, 6 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 6A, District 6 with Campbell County, Great Crossing, Simon Kenton.

HEAD COACH: Mike Engler (83-51 in 11 seasons at Ryle).

2025 SCHEDULE

Aug. 22 – at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 – CONNER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5 – COOPER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 – CHRISTIAN ACADEMY LOUISVILLE, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 19 – at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26 – LEXINGTON TATES CREEK, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 10 – at Campbell County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 – at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 – SIMON KENTON, 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 – DIXIE HEIGHTS, 7 p.m.